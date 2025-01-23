Khushi Kapoor in her desi kudi look ft kurta-palazzo set styled with traditional jootis has us swooning

The fashionable Khushi Kapoor has always had everyone admiring her wardrobe choices. Currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Loveyapa, the actress looked stunning in a traditional ensemble. Dressed in a classic kurta and palazzo set, she radiated elegance and grace. While the outfit may appear simple, Khushi's unique charm made it special. Let’s dive deeper into her attire.

Another day of crushing over Khushi Kapoor’s promotional look! She wore a green pastel-hued kurta designed with a sleeveless cut and a scooped neckline. The fitted bodice hugged her body closely, while the intricate detailing around the neck added an edge to her appearance. Moreover, for a fresh twist, the corner of her kurta was adorned with white floral details.

For the classic combination, the Loveyapa actress decided to pair her kurta with a palazzo. The satin-soft peach palazzo beautifully complemented the pastel-shade kurta, creating a perfectly contrasting combination. Completing her look, the actress styled her dupatta over one shoulder, wrapping it from the back, and carried it gracefully in the opposite hand. The dupatta was a mix of both peach and green, with golden lace at the edges.

Her accessories were on point. The traditional drop earrings, ending just below her earlobes, added understated charm, while the bracelet adorning her wrist beautifully enhanced her look. The accessories were minimal and perfect to tie every detail together. For her hair, she decided to pin the front strands back and leave the rest open, giving a clear glimpse of her features.

Advertisement

The cherry on top was her flawless makeup game, featuring a radiant base, a blush glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, and glossy pink lipstick. Channeling her inner desi kudi, the actress completed her ensemble with heavily-embellished jootis. They perfectly matched the traditional vibe of the attire.

With her consistency in serving iconic looks, we can confidently say that Khushi Kapoor is not someone who would stick to one or two styles. She likes to bring change to every appearance, and she always does it with perfection. As for her latest look, all we can say is—this is the charm of the perfect Desi Kudi!

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber is the ultimate CEO of slaying, and her sharp black blazer paired with a mini dress is all the proof you need