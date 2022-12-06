Khushi Kapoor in House of CB and AFRM proves December is for chic dresses; Do these cost above Rs. 20K ?

Welcome back, December. It's all about taking big fashion leaps and expressing our enthusiasm for the whole month. It somehow feels beyond exciting to wear the best outfit and that's why we're happy to give you tips picked from Celebrity-style diaries. Winter for Khushi Kapoor looks bold, colourful, and vibrant which proves she's loving this season. Love it or hate it, she is still after dresses and these are totally fancy. Is it winter or summer? We can't decide but thank you, girl.

Do you love to look at pretty dresses? We've all to a certain extent fallen out of the loop in understanding winter fashion essentials. We all have our own say and here are three dresses that crossed The Archies actress's mind months ago and yesterday. Let's just say the season of glamour is truly here. If you know Khushi, you'd take no more than a second to guess that numerous House of CB dresses are always up in her style department.

As we noticed yesterday in her latest picture series, we spotted one strappy dress from the London-based brand. She's always ready to celebrate fashion and good for us as she keeps us occupied with perfect references. This Rs. 14,922.28 'Carmen' midi dress with double straps also wowed us with a garden print in green, a thigh-high slit, gathered bust detail, and corseted bodice. What a dress! When your black bag needs a break, you'd look at options like Chanel's brown quilted and flap bag that approximately costs Rs. 4,47,860.03.

Khushi Kapoor looks beautiful in a House of CB dress

Look like a cherry dressed in this AFRM Amina midi dress. The bodycon ensemble consisted of double straps, printed patterns, and a plunging neckline. Stay colourful and look fabulously ready for a date as you team the Rs. 2,566.76 number with stilettos and a sling bag.

Khushi's AFRM dress is a perfectly colourful pick

You won't regret buying a floral printed dress. Last night for Manish Malhotra's birthday bash, she rocked another House of CB dress called 'Carina'. This wine-hued Rs. 10,610.25 bustier dress too had a gathered bust, drawstring detail, two noodle straps, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Her midi dress was clubbed with black double-strap stilettos and a Gucci shoulder bag.

Khushi glams up in floral dress like a pro