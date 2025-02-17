Khushi Kapoor is absolute class in all-white ensemble, gives luxury finish with Jimmy Choo bag worth about Rs 1.5 Lakh

Khushi Kapoor’s style game never disappoints. Her every appearance screams nothing less but glamor and luxe, enough to have us rethinking upgrading our wardrobe. For her latest Insta dump, the actress brought all-dreamy vibes to the screen dressed in a white top and mini skirt, accentuating her well-maintained physique. Let’s break down each detail of her fit!

Khushi Kapoor’s latest Instagram dumps gave us all the IT-GIRL energy. For a recent look, she wore a ribbed knit top from Maje, valued at Rs 24,116. The turtleneck with half-sleeves ending right above her elbows and a fitted bodice made the top fit her like a glove. She effortlessly tucked her top into a skirt for a polished look, nailing that OMG put-together look.

Well, as said for her bottoms, she chose a mini-skirt known as a beaded satin floral skirt that came with a price tag of Rs 15,971. It was intricately designed with flower patterns adorned with the sequin work in the middle. The thigh-length skirt added a touch of flair and sophistication to her appearance.

If all you’re looking for now is the right party ensemble, this Khushi-Kapoor-inspired look is perfect for bookmarking; it’s straight-up Pinterest board material.

Enhancing her ensemble with the perfect jewelry touch, the Loveyapa actress wore the stud earring, which settled beautifully in her ears, whereas her wrists with delicate bracelet added a touch of sparkle. Some accessories are all you need for a luxe feel. And that’s what Khushi did. She carried a bon bon pearl embellished mini bag from Jimmy Choo worth Rs 1,47,153.

The real show-stoller? No doubt, her dewy and flawless finish makeup. It was beautifully done with the subtle concealer and foundation base with a contour that flaunted her sharp features. The blush glows with a highlighter, enhancing her cheekbones; the dramatic eyes were achieved with eyeliner and long lashes, and her glossy nude lipstick added a hydrating touch.

Her hair was perfectly settled in a middle partition with loose waves adding volume, whereas her Jimmy Choo’s elme pumps added the right edge.

If you’re planning to infinite your Pinterest girl version, then this Khushi Kapoor girl is worth saving. Adding exemplary aspects like accessories, jewelry, and makeup to the ensemble, you’ll turn your appearance into an unforgettable moment.