Khushi Kapoor just set traditional fashion bar high as she pairs her custom Torani corset with draped skirt

Khushi Kapoor’s fashion game is nothing short of iconic. Whether it’s about her glamorous appearance or cool casual style, she always manages to top it. Gearing up for her upcoming theatrical debut, the actress is serving major promotion looks, and recently she stepped out in the multi-colored corset-style blouse paired with the classy skirt. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Khushi Kapoor effortlessly blended traditional and modern vibes in a corset-style blouse and draped skirt. The blouse was a custom Torani corset designed with strapless details, a structured neckline, and a fitted bodice that hugged her body. It was beautifully adorned with multi-colored traditional motifs and floral prints.

Her bottom was equally perfect. Adding the contrasty touch to her intricately patterned and beautifully motifs corset, she wore a plain draped skirt. The dark purple drape skirt featured neat pleats at the waist, which added a structured and graceful touch to her appearance.

The Loveyapa girl definitely played well with the accessories. Matching the color palette of her outfit, the actress decided to accessorize her look with the choker necklace adorned with multi-colored gemstones. The earrings and rings pulled her whole look together. Also, she carried a traditional heart-shaped bag with the dangler elements.

The GenZstyle icon decided to highlight all the details equally and so kept her hair open in the side partition styled with the loose waves.

Advertisement

Matching the vibe of her ensemble, the actress opted for bold makeup glam. With the radiant base using concealer and foundation, she elevated her look with blush highlighting her cheekbones, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, dark pinkish eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick.

Khushi Kapoor’s promotional looks deserve a personal book. Every time she manages to pull off the different styles effortlessly. With this look, the actress gave us a style guide on how to style the corset outfit so elegantly. Her keen attention to detail is visible in her choice of accessories that complemented her bare neck, whereas the bold makeup perfectly vibing with her dark-colored outfit.

If there’s any sangeet function you’re going to attend soon, then this corset-style outfit is worth bookmarking.

What are your thoughts on Khushi Kapoor’s looks? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora in bold black latex saree styled with tank top and traditional jewelry is the look to die for