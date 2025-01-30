Khushi Kapoor keeps things dreamy and elegant with her white midi dress, styled just right with minimal accessories, bringing soft girl vibes

Khushi Kapoor is on a style spree, and honestly, she’s not gonna stop anytime soon. After serving back-to-back gorgeous promotion looks, the actress stepped out for an outing and it’s her outfit that took us off-guard. She looked like a princess dressed in a beautiful white midi dress. Each detail of her outfit did nothing but make us fall head over heels. Let’s spill the deets of her fit, trust me you’ll love it.

The white midi dress hugged Khushi Kapoor to the waist and added flared details at the bottom. The ensemble featured sleeveless details, and a structured fit on the torso highlighting her well-maintained physique. Adding some playful charm, the dress was beautifully curated with some multi-colored floral details at the bottom, perfectly balancing the plain white backdrop. The flared design added the dreamy twirl effect, making the outfit look more enchanting.

Make your outing look ethereal giving a fresh twist to your wardrobe, and for that what’s better than to have some midi dresses- they are elegant, classy, and perfect to amp up your appearance. Also, take some notes for styling.

The Loveyapa actress decided to accessorize her outfit with a delicate neckpiece, a tiny red pendant. It was all she needed for a perfect and minimally aesthetic look. Depending on the outing, you can also add some stud earrings and a bracelet.

Maintaining the soft charm of her outfit and accessories, the actress decided to enhance her look with not-so-bold makeup. The radiant base of concealer and foundation was perfectly accentuated with the rosy blush glow, pink shade eyeshadow and lipstick. The highlighter shines perfectly, highlighting her cheekbones. Her skin had that irresistible glow that pulled the whole look together.

The Archies actress’s hair was kept open, parted in the middle, and styled with loose waves. The waves added volume, setting out the perfect hair goals. All set to steal hearts, the style icon completed her look with flat footwear.

In the world of fashion, Khushi Kapoor seems to own the top position. Each of her looks is perfect to seamlessly transform from effortless elegance to a statement piece. From date night to a shopping spree with your girls, this white midi with playful additions is just perfect for an unforgettable fashion moment.

What are your thoughts on this Khushi Kapoor look? Let us know in the comments below!