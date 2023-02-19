Khushi Kapoor makes a chic statement in Ronny Kobo cardigan and skirt set at an event; Can you guess its cost?
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is a fashionista in her own right! While the star kid will make her Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Khushi has already amassed a massive fan following on social media. Khushi often posts the most stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, and never fails to shell out major fashion goals with her stunning, chic outfits. Last night, Khushi arrived for Netflix's networking party, which was also attended by B-town celebs such as Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Boney Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and others. Khushi made her turns as she arrived in an elegant, uber-chic co-ord set. Loved her stunning look? Keep scrolling to know more about her outfit!
Khushi Kapoor slays in camel-coloured Ronny Kobo separates
Khushi Kapoor brought her fashion A-game at Netflix’s party last night, and the subtle elegance on her outfit was unmatched! She slayed in a camel-coloured Ronny Kobo co-ord set that featured a cable knit cropped cardigan and matching midi skirt. The cropped cardigan had a front button closure with crystal button accents. The Ronny Kobo midi skirt costs 203 dollars, which is approximately Rs 16,800. The top is also worth Rs 16k, bringing the total cost of the co-ord set to roughly Rs 33.6k!
Khushi Kapoor knows how to rock monochrome outfits like a pro. Despite being minimal, her look was far from boring! She accessorized the subtle brown-hued outfit with a black handbag, black strappy stilettos, and silver hoop earrings. She wore a dainty silver chain and pendant that complemented her outfit really well. Check out her pictures from last night’s event!
Khushi Kapoor’s work front
On the professional front, Khushi Kapoor will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, co-starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. Based on the popular Archies Comics, it is expected to release this year on Netflix.
