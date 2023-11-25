Khushi Kapoor merges street with winter wear in full sleeved zipper jacket, thigh-high slit skirt, and boots

Khushi Kapoor, a Gen-Z star, always gives us some serious fashion inspiration. This young actress is a genuine fashionista, slaying both traditional and Western attire. She wore a lovely light-colored ensemble for the promotion of her new upcoming OTT release, The Archies. Khushi Kapoor's exquisite sense of style demonstrates that light-colored suits may be a game changer. Stay on as we decipher her great style and learn how to sport light-colored clothing like a genuine fashion star if you're seeking some new fashion ideas. Prepare to be inspired!

Khushi Kapoor stuns in a pale yellow colored full sleeved zipper jacket and thigh-high slit skirt

Khushi Kapoor stunned in a pale yellow co-ord ensemble, which had us all swooning. The full-sleeved jacket with a fashionable flap collar and an extremely attractive front zip fastening was the outfit's focal point. It was both stylish and utilitarian, making it an ideal style statement. Khushi teamed the jacket with a similar side slit skirt, which lent a glamorous touch to the whole outfit. The thigh-high slit on the high-waisted skirt made it a daring and elegant pick. Dhruv Kapoor created this wonderful co-ord set. With this effortlessly fashionable attire, Khushi Kapoor demonstrated her exceptional fashion sense once again.

More about Khushi Kapoor’s hair, makeup, and accessory styling

She accessorized her ensemble with small-sized golden hoops from E3K jewelry, which added a touch of elegance and class. She chose a single gold-toned ring from Misho Designs on her finger, which provided a modest yet trendy touch to her whole outfit. Khushi completed her look with calf-length boots in a gorgeous brown color. The shiny polish on these boots lent a sense of elegance and edginess to her ensemble. The boots were from the well-known company Saint G World, which is recognized for producing excellent footwear. Poornamrita Singh styled this gorgeous look with skill.

Let's take a peek at the hair and makeup that finished Khushi Kapoor's gorgeous appearance. Avan Contractor styled Khushi's short hair into gentle waves, with a center partition lending an air of casual sophistication to her entire look. Moving on to her makeup, makeup artist Natasha Nischol worked her magic by emphasizing Khushi's innate features. Despite the lack of eye makeup, the focus was pulled to her well-formed brows, which wonderfully framed her face. Khushi's cheeks were extensively flushed with a peachy color, lending her a young radiance. She completed the outfit with a peach-colored lipstick that suited her overall appearance.

This outfit was flawlessly styled, leaving no opportunity for substantial improvements. The pale yellow co-ord set, minimal accessories, and choice of calf-length boots produced the right blend of style and trend. It's easy to say that Khushi Kapoor nailed this look, demonstrating both her exceptional fashion sense and the styling team's competence. What are your opinions? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below!

