Khushi Kapoor prioritizes comfort and rocks her everyday look in oversized black crop top and track pants

Nothing comes close to the relaxed fits and that’s what Khushi Kapoor’s latest vibe was all about. Gearing up for her upcoming movie Loveyapa, the actress was spotted in the city rocking her everyday fashion in an all-black look. She was all things cool, casual, and elegant perfect to turn everyone’s heads. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Being on the go, Khushi Kapoor channeled her inner laid-back vibe and showed up in the chic all-black fit. For the top, she wore a crop top designed with a round neckline and short loose sleeves. It had loose silhouettes giving it an oversized feel but it also looked equally cool and casual. It was perfect to keep your everyday fashion stylish and comfortable. Also, it can be a great fitness wear giving the perfect workout fit check.

Her bottoms ideally complemented the vibe of her top. She wearing casual track pants. They were high on the waist and had loose silhouettes giving the ease of movement. The distance between her bottoms and top, highlighted the hint to skin, showcasing her well-maintained figure.

Her fit might be basic but that didn’t hold her back from accessorizing it properly. For accessories, she opted for a delicate neckline, hanging around her neck, a bracelet, and rings giving the amp to her femininity. They were minimal and perfect for your everyday fashion.

Advertisement

The glow on her face was undoubtedly irresistible. She flaunted her natural beauty, thanks to her hydrating routine and enhanced it a bit with soft pink lip balm. Also, her nails painted in a deep maroon color added a glamorous edge to her appearance.

With her hair kept open in the middle partition and styled with loose waves, the actress caught our attention with all her simple features. At last, completing her look, she opted for an edgy casual flat footwear.

Just casually, Khushi Kapoor in black showed us how to get a chic and classy everyday look. She proved that you don’t need a lot, just basic is enough to make a style statement.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani's orange Miu Miu floral co-ord set is as refreshing as ever but it comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 8,73,288