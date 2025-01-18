Khushi Kapoor proves she’s a style chameleon with stunning floral dress and neutral ensemble

Khushi Kapoor is on a roll, proving she’s a true fashionista with one head-turning look after another. From a breezy floral corset dress to a sharp neutral ensemble, she’s serving up plenty of bookmark-worthy fashion inspiration. Let’s dive into her fabulous sartorial choices that have set the internet abuzz!

Known for her elegant and chic outfits, Khushi’s recent look is no exception. She recently shared pictures in a stunning mini dress from the brand House of CB, making it the perfect choice for warmer days.

The dress features a light lavender floral print that exudes charm and femininity. Crafted from stretch georgette fabric, it not only looks stunning but also ensures a comfortable fit. The design is elevated by thoughtful details like a gathered bust, side panels, and satin strips that add a delicate and refined touch.

One of the standout features of the dress is its fully boned bodice, which cinches the midriff impeccably for a flattering silhouette. The cascading-style skirt adds movement and elegance, making it a perfect choice for summer outings or casual brunches.

Khushi Kapoor was spotted promoting her forthcoming design LoveYapa in a majestic neutral- toned outfit. The style icon, Khushi chose a look that was simple yet sharp.

Advertisement

Her outfit was brown fitted pants and a matching brown top, providing for a neat, monochromatic base. This she topped off with a mauve button-down cardigan, lending softness and femininity to the entire look. The earth tones against the muted palette made this outfit perfect for day or evening settings.

To complete her look, Khushi opted for thoughtfully chosen accessories. She carried a sleek blue Hermès bag, wore a classic Rolex watch, and added a dainty pendant along with circle earrings. These accessories perfectly balanced the feminine vibe of her outfit.

For her makeup, Khushi went for bold kohl-rimmed eyes paired with brown eyeshadow, a dewy base, and brown lipstick, adding a touch of sophistication. She styled her hair in a neat ponytail, keeping her overall appearance clean, polished, and effortlessly chic.

Khushi Kapoor kept her makeup minimal, letting her natural beauty shine through. She struck the perfect balance between chic and casual, finishing the outfit with black flats for an easy, comfortable vibe. To elevate her look, she carried a luxurious Bottega Veneta bag, which added an extra touch of sophistication to her style.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to amp up your date-night wardrobe with a floral corset or channel boss-babe energy in neutral tones, Khushi Kapoor’s recent looks have all the inspiration you need.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor’s black lace dress is a perfect mix of sass, class and whole a lot of wow factor