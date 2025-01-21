Khushi Kapoor puts a bold spin on ethnic fashion with a cream-colored sheer co-ord set for Loveyapa promotions

Khushi Kapoor surely knows how to turn heads! During the promotion of her upcoming film Loveyapa with Junaid Khan, she wasn't just walking the streets; she was owning them! Donned in a lovely cream-colored co-ord set, she managed to strike the perfect balance of chic elegance and a whole lot of va-va-voom. Not your ordinary co-ord—it's Khushi Kapoor bringing her A-game. Let's talk about her outfit.

Khushi Kapoor's latest promotional attire for Loveyapa exudes effortless glam with just a hint of boldness. She flaunted a sleeveless, sheer top adorned with subtle white embroidery dotting the fabric. The highlight of the top, however, was the asymmetrical hem, prettily embellished with beads. She paired the sheer top with a white bustier underneath, which peeked through and lent the outfit a daring twist.

Loveyapa actress teamed this gorgeous top with matching pants featuring the same white embroidery, sequins, and beadwork. The pants flowed beautifully, adding a sense of movement to the entire outfit. The sparkling details tied everything together perfectly.

She complemented the beautiful sheer embroidered top and matching pants with minimal yet fabulous accessories. Her floral-shaped earrings added a touch of femininity without overpowering the overall look. Skipping any other jewelry, she kept it chic and simple, letting the outfit speak for itself.

Khushi's makeup was fresh and dewy, with a natural rosy flush. The dramatic flutter of her mascara on kohl-laden eyes gave her a soft yet striking appearance. She finished the look with rosy blush and pink lips, adding a youthful, fresh vibe. Her hair, styled half-up with soft waves cascading down, completed the look, giving her an effortlessly relaxed yet polished aura. Khushi has truly mastered the art of blending elegance with modernity—as far as this look goes, it’s a total success!

Khushi Kapoor is giving us all the right vibes with this co-ord set—stylish, modern, and full of personality. We thought sharara sets were purely traditional, but Khushi Kapoor just gave them a whole new spin. If these are the kinds of looks we’re getting during promotions, we can’t wait to see what she has planned next!

