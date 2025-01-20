Khushi Kapoor serves all the Valentine’s Day vibes in this adorable skater dress for Loveyapa promotions

Khushi Kapoor is making waves as she is busy promoting her upcoming film, Loveyapa, and her recent appearance has us all swooning. The young starlet and fashionista effortlessly stole the spotlight, and we can’t help but talk about her latest look, a stunning red dress perfect for Valentine’s Day. Let’s look at her outfit.

Her dress comes with a round neckline and sleeveless design, giving Khushi a youthful edge. What makes this dress more special is the tonal topstitching, which adds texture and glamour to the dress. The skater dress silhouette is fun and sophisticated at the same time, perfect for the romantic vibes of her upcoming film.

Khushi’s dress also has a godet hem, which adds a little movement and volume at the bottom every time she takes a step as she moves. The subtle yet stylish detail makes the dress more feminine and perfect for a date or any casual yet chic occasion.

To complement the dress, the Archies actress wore a pair of red ballet flats that were just right in tone with the outfit. They added comfort to her wardrobe and gave her a cohesive edge. The flats lent a stylish and casual touch to her look, making the whole ensemble seem effortless yet chic.

Khushi Kapoor's makeup was breathtaking. She applied a light blush and highlighter to her cheeks, creating a fresh and radiant glow on her skin. Her lips were kept nude, drawing attention to her eyes, which were beautifully defined with kohl and a soft, smokey look that added some drama. The gentle, smokey eyes added a sultry element to her otherwise fresh and youthful appearance. To complete the look, Khushi wore her hair down in soft waves, giving her an effortlessly cool vibe.

This red skater dress beautifully captures Khushi Kapoor’s vibrant spirit and rising fashion influence. Whether you’re searching for the ideal Valentine’s Day ensemble or simply appreciating the actress's promotional style, this look is noteworthy. Stay tuned as Khushi keeps dazzling us with her fashion selections during the Loveyapa promotions!

