Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Nora Fatehi: 3 Chic girls who've put Prada's hobo bags to a pretty style use

There's something hot right now! It isn't the weather so what else can be worth the attention? An accessory, a luxe one. Bollywood divas are all for it how sparkly and spiffy it looks. Oh-so-merry to be caught up in this new It-bag craze, give it up for the Prada hobo bag. Bags were and are still an essential accessory and this expensive and the one that gives a handful of glamour looks like a fit for parties and date nights. Go shine like just how Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Nora Fatehi proved its charm won't die. One guide, three ways to make it your favourite new arm candy. Gorgeous formulas only, worry not.



Khushi Kapoor One, two, three, cosy up! The Archies girl showed us how to warm up to keep the cold season or winter woes at bay in a lavender ribbed knitted cardigan that bore pearl-embellished buttons. She styled it up with a cute and so white tennis mini skirt and a pink Prada satin bag in all of its sheeny beauty with satin lining and synthetic mini crystals. Stunning accessories, we see!

Shanaya Kapoor It's a lot of light to handle in here but we're living for it. The Bedhadak actress was recently seen chilling with her childhood pal, Suhana Khan who also turned into a photographer for Shanaya. Seen here, all dolled up in a white plunging neckline Zara waistcoat and a mini skirt, the 22-year-old gave it ample colour and glitter treatment with Prada's mint green hobo bag which also matched up with her heels.

Nora Fatehi We're on a purple high. No help is needed to break this chain. The Grami dancer rocked a sleeveless ribbed crop top with high-waisted pants. The 30-year-old was the first to lead the way for this bag movement in Bollywood land and you know who gave in to the cult status (Proofs are

provided above). Her Rs. 1,43,161.69 hobo bag looked as top-tier and classy as her heels.