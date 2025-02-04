Khushi Kapoor shows off Rs 77,900 Jimmy Choo Bon Bon bag; styles it with body-hugging textured co-ord set

Khushi Kapoor is currently gearing up to rule the silver screen with her upcoming release, Loveyapa. Along with her films, the actor is also carving a space for herself in the fashion department. Serving one look after another, she definitely has us doing double takes of her outfit choices.

Khushi is on a style spree, and it seems like she is not ready to stop anytime soon. In her latest social media post, she is slaying in a co-ord set that deserves some space in your wardrobe. Let’s dive into her look.

The Loveyapa actress pulled off a checkered co-ord set and the look is as stylish as it gets. Khushi wore a textured cropped top in a cream palette. With a crew-neck stitch and sleeves design, the sparkly checkered top has stone-studded buttons for closure.

For the bottoms, the Archies actor fashioned a pair of trousers in the same palette and pattern. Complementing her figure, the pants featured a wide-legged and high-waisted fit. Adding a playful spin, the pants also had two faux pockets on the front.

The outfit is perfect for an evening dinner or brunch in town. To sway on the casual side, you can pair this up with some chunky sneakers. Keeping it posh, Khushi chose to wear a pair of transparent bejeweled stilettos worth Rs. 98,650. Giving it more of a nude look, the heels had a golden base.

Flaunting her wavy locks, Kapoor completed the look with heavy stone studs, a couple of bracelets, and a few rings. She accessorized with a Jimmy Choo Bon Bon purse worth Rs. 77,900. For her makeup, she chose a simple look with some bronzer and pink gloss.

Advertisement

What do you think of Khushi Kapoor's look? Tell us in the comments.