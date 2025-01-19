Khushi Kapoor steals the spotlight with her midi dress and blazer combination, but her Rs 5 lakh earrings are the real MVP

Khushi Kapoor in a midi dress and blazer? Now that’s the fashion we can’t ignore. The actress, all set for her theatrical debut, has been making waves in the fashion industry, and each of her appearances is to die for. For an event in Delhi, the actress made millions of hearts flutter with her midi dress that she styled elegantly. Let’s spill the deets!

For an event, Khushi Kapoor gave a formal twist to her party look. She was rocking a custom dress from Rahul Mishra’s collection. With a sleeveless design and a slightly deep neckline, the actress made sure to flaunt her cheekbones. The midi dress had sparkling details that added extra shine to her appearance.

The fitted bodice gave us a view of her well-maintained body. Whereas for the bottom, the slight flair ensured the comfortable movement and ended to her mid-calf.

The real show-stopper in her look was the classy custom blazer from the same designer’s collection. Instead of wearing it completely, the actress decided to take a trendy approach and hung it casually on her shoulder. It was designed with a textured base, button details at the front, and pockets. This midi dress and blazer combination was a hit, it gave Khushi a jaw-dropping look.

Just like her outfit, the Loveyapa actress’s styling deserves appreciation. It screamed all the glamorous vibes. She opted for la vie en rose earrings worth Rs 5,10,000, and rings, adding an irresistible feminine appeal to her appearance. Also, she carried a micro eternity holographic clutch that perfectly complemented the elegant look of her outfit.

With her makeup, Khushi served the glamorous vibes to perfection. Creating a radiant base with concealer and foundation, the actress accentuated it with the soft rosy eyeshadow topped with shimmery effects, adding more drama to her eyes. She opted for long thick lashes and winged eyeliner. The blush glow highlighted her cheekbones whereas glossy lipstick perfectly completed her makeup look.

Her hair was tied back into a sleek bun with the few strands left loose, falling gracefully on her face and the Galaxy Pump 95 added the right edge to her appearance.

Head-to-toe, every detail of Khushi Kapoor’s look served as the right party inspiration. It works two ways– with simply a midi dress you can get the perfect look to turn heads on the party floor, and with the addition of a blazer, you can exude the boss-babe vibes. This white look is our current obsession.

