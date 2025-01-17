Khushi Kapoor tackles chilly winter day in style donning argyle check cardigan, wide-leg denim jeans and Bottega Veneta bag worth Rs 3.4 lakh

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, the much-awaited lead stars of the upcoming film Loveyapa, were spotted enjoying a casual coffee outing this morning. As the duo stepped out, all eyes were on Khushi, who exudes effortless charm in her winter-perfect ensemble, proving yet again that she is a style icon in the making. Let’s decode her outfit.

The young fashionista embraced the chilly weather in a cozy yet chic ensemble. She was dressed in a classic white crew neck top as a base and elevated it by adding a statement cardigan with argyle checks in greens and blacks. This cardigan, which had ribbed cuffs, a button closure on the front, and an argyle plaid pattern, was perfectly preppy and at the same time warm and comfortable. It was rather bold in pattern, so Khushi paired the same with cool wide-leg jeans and gave the whole outfit a relaxed and trendy touch.

The actual thing that really set Khushi's dress apart was her choice of unique, glitzy accessories. She opted for a dainty chain that subtly enhanced her winter outfit, along with classic white shoes for a comfy touch. But the real eye catcher was Bottega Veneta, which she carried in her hand. It was an ultra-luxe piece that came with a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 3,40,000.

Her make-up avatar was all about delicate shades of pink, which lent itself to the soft, chic vibe. Pink glossy lips, a flush of pink on her cheeks, pale pink eyeshadow, and well-brushed brows graced her facial features. Her gentle curls finished her look elegantly.

Khushi Kapoor’s appearance was a blend of cozy and chic, ideal for stepping out on multiple occasions like coffee dates, shopping during the winter, and running to class while looking stylish but cool. This look fits just as well in a casual office setting that requires some layering up before heading out. If you’re flying somewhere, then these wardrobe picks work wonders for the airport—warm yet chic, it hits all the right spots!

Khushi’s perfect winter attire is a must-try for anyone wanting to stay warm while making a statement. Whether you are heading for a coffee date or a casual spin, her argyle cardigan is the ideal way to add a pop of color and coziness to your downtime wardrobe.

