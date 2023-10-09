Khushi Kapoor wears blouson sleeves dress; Gen-Z way to convert your basics into statement look

The Gen Z fashion revolution has begun, and casual evening dresses are all the rage! Suhana Khan isn't the only fashionista who is infatuated with cinched cuffs and tie-detailed outfits. Another Gen Z diva who is flaunting these fashionable costumes like no other is Khushi Kapoor. She was recently seen wearing a lovely casual evening dress to a party function. Let us now decipher the details of this stunning dress. Khushi's outfit is casual, but one thing is certain: it brilliantly embodies the aura of easy elegance and young appeal. Prepare to take notes and embrace her style.

Khushi Kapoor in a gorgeous white casual dress

Prepare to fall in love with Khushi Kapoor's latest fashion choice: a gorgeous white casual dress that exudes easy flair. This pull-on type dress is the pinnacle of ease and comfort, ideal for those laid-back evenings. Blouson sleeves with ruched cuffs lend a sense of drama and flair to the dress. And do you know what Gen Z is obsessed with? The tie design at the bust gives the garment a modern and whimsical edge. But hold on, there's more! The dress also has a smocked waist, which emphasizes Khushi's body and adds a feminine touch. This stunning ensemble is available at L Space for Rs. 18,399.

Khushi Kapoor's appropriate accessory choices

Khushi Kapoor understands how to complete her breathtaking white evening gown style with the appropriate accessory choices. She chose a lovely tiny purse that offered the perfect amount of beauty and class. Chanel's quilted lambskin brown bag epitomizes luxury and sophistication, perfectly matching Khushi's look. But the fashion game doesn't end there! Khushi completed her ensemble with some extremely adorable dark beige-heeled shoes. These lovely shoes offer a burst of color to her attire while also providing comfort and sophistication. Khushi Kapoor once again displays that she's a real fashionista who knows how to put together a beautiful outfit from head to toe with her immaculate choice of accessories.

Khushi Kapoor not only nailed the wardrobe game with her white evening gown, but she also nailed the art of simple style. Khushi demonstrated how little hoops in her ears and a delicate chain with a pendant around her neck can greatly improve an evening appearance. Her elegant and sophisticated look was enhanced by her crisp straight hair dressed in an open hairstyle. Moving on to her makeup, Khushi chose a lovely brown eyeshadow to highlight her eyes, while a flash of pink lipstick brought a delicate amount of color to her lips. Khushi Kapoor demonstrates that little is more when it comes to achieving a gorgeous evening appearance with her effortlessly stylish style choices.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Samantha’s corset blouse is EVERYTHING HOT and amps up with modern twist to cape-saree