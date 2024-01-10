Khushi Kapoor wears leather mini skirt and it’s just right for your last-minute date night plans

If there's something we can't dispute, it's that Khushi Kapoor understands how to dress well. The Gen-Z fashionista has fully embraced the trend of micro and nano length dresses, and she looks great in all. Khushi recently made a gorgeous appearance at a restaurant for her friend Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday celebration.

The Archies star looked stunning in a party-ready combo, proving once again why she's a fashion icon to follow. Khushi Kapoor manages to set a high standard for fashion-conscious young people with her outstanding fashion sense and confidence. Keep an eye out for more drool-worthy information from this fashionista's night out.

Khushi Kapoor in a white top with brown skirt for a friend’s birthday party

Khushi Kapoor and her party-ready appearance have made winter nights even hotter. She demonstrated that winter fashion doesn't have to be dull or boring by wearing a white off-the-shoulder sweater. This beautiful sweater is the ideal alternative to those monotonous and typical winter ensembles. It's a knockout with its ribbed details, oversized fit, and long sleeves.

She dressed it up even further by wearing it with the Aritzia Babaton Chisel Skirt in a dark brown hue. And the result was a perfect 10 on 10! The little skirt complimented the clean white top wonderfully, creating an effortlessly stylish and fashion-forward style.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor’s luxurious accessories

Khushi Kapoor grasps how to dress to impress when it comes to fashion. She took her party-ready outfit to an altogether new level by adding the proper accessories. And her adorable tiny handbag, with its unusual circular form and the classic Louis Vuitton emblem, splattered all over its surface, was an incredible stunner.

The Petite Boite Chapeau bag was priced at Rs. 4,60,000. And she picked those chic Vinyl nude mules as her evening footwear. They simply completed her appearance by adding an extra layer of improvement.

Khushi Kapoor’s radiant makeup

Khushi Kapoor knows how to add sparkle and shine to the party with her makeup. She chose a dazzling shimmering makeup base for her party night look, which brought a luminous shine to her skin. Her cheekbones were contoured wonderfully with a hint of pink blush, giving her a natural glow.

Her eyes were quickly converted into a fascinating focal point with a dramatic sweep of black kohl and eyeliner. She went with a lovely pink shade that went well with her entire look.

Her hair was fashioned in an open hairdo with a center parting, creating delicate waves that lent a touch of easy grace to her magnificent attire.

Khushi Kapoor served up real charm when it came to a party-ready look. She looks stunning in everything from lace-detailed little dresses to top and small skirt combinations.

Khushi nailed the night with the ideal combination of clothing, accessories, and makeup. Her outfit's attention to detail, her accessorizing, and her immaculate makeup all combined to create a gorgeous appearance.

So, did you fall in love with this look as much as we did?

Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s budget-friendly mini backless dress is perfect for your date night outing