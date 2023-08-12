Khushi Kapoor's brave corset and baggy pants combo is a breath of fresh air

The young fashionista Khushi Kapoor never fails to astound us with her immaculate sense of style. Whether she is attending a chic fashion event or a more laid-back social gathering, Khushi is always dressed to impress. We have seen her style sense evolve right from the time she was a teenager and it is quite admirable how she is always able to keep her style preppy. She seamlessly fuses trends with her own distinctive style as a real Gen-Z celebrity. Khushi is back to charming us with her impeccable sense of style. This time, she teamed a corset top with trousers to create a fusion style that emanates glitz and confidence. This unorthodox outfit, which she paired with stylish trousers, demonstrates her ability to deftly combine western and modern fashion components.

Here’s a closer look at Khushi’s style.

Khushi Kapoor's Street Style Perfection

Recently, Khushi Kapoor left us in awe with a gorgeous street style mood. She displayed her ability to seamlessly combine elegance and edginess as she casually wore a pastel green corset top from the brand Munique. This was teamed up with black wide-legged baggy trousers by Polite Society. The trousers, which featured loose straps on the sides, gave the outfit a special twist and made it the ideal choice for making a casual yet fashionable style. Khushi Kapoor once again demonstrated her fashion acumen while being styled by the great Mohit Rai, making a strong statement in the realm of street style chicness.

Loose Waves, Minimal Makeup, and Sparkling Silver Earrings

Khushi Kapoor stunned us with yet another effortlessly gorgeous ensemble. The skilled Sourav Roy beautifully arranged her hair in loose waves, which complimented her casual attire to a tee. Tanvi Chemburkar expertly put little makeup on Khushi to draw attention to her inbuilt beauty. Her appearance was given a touch of appeal by a faint line of eyeliner on her lower lash line. Khushi added some glitz to her look by adorning herself with shimmering silver earrings that resembled pins from Tuula Jewellery. Khushi Kapoor continues to raise the standard for style and beauty with her amazing attention to detail.

While Khushi will soon make her big-screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, we cannot wait to watch her amazing sense of style unfold on new levels. For this aspiring fashion icon, the future is bright, we say. Rate this street style look on a scale of 10 and let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's beautiful black co-ord set is perfect and a wardrobe must have