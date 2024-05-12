Khushi Kapoor's cotton peach kurta set is a comfortable and affordable approach to beat the blazing Summer heat

With the summer sun becoming stronger, it’s time to bring out the ultimate savior of the season-the kurta set. And, who other than Khushi Kapoor would look wonderful in a traditional kurta set with a modern touch to it? The cotton kurta is all about keeping you chill, cozy and stylish and that’s why it has become the “it” outfit for those hot summer days.

The beauty of an easy breezy kurta set lies in its simplicity and they are like a breath of fresh air in the sweltering heat. They're lightweight and airy, and allow your skin to breathe, keeping you comfortable all day long. Khushi Kapoor with her style exactly knows how to beat the heat with her refreshing take on a kurta set and her recent spotting is the proof. Let’s decode her look for you.

Khushi Kapoor’s ethnic pick

Khushi's chic ensemble is from the brand The Loom and it is a perfect example of elegance and comfort combined. If we talk about the details of the outfit, first things first, the color! The peach of her outfit is a universally flattering hue that adds freshness to any look.

The intricate details of this kurta make it truly special. Her kurta features full sleeves with scalloped borders while the bodice, sleeves, and neckline are adorned with floral chikankari embroidery, elevating its elegance.

But the beauty doesn’t stop there! The embroidery continues on the hem of the kurta, complete with scalloped borders, and adds a playful twist to the silhouette. The straight palazzo pants, adorned with similar embroidery in the same peach color, perfectly complement the kurta, creating a cohesive look from head to toe.

Khushi Kapoor’s glam and accessories

The Archies actress kept it casual and comfortable with a pair of brown flip-flops, adding a relaxed vibe to her overall look. To add a touch of luxe, the actress opted for a classic black Bottega Veneta bag.

For jewellery, Khushi opted for black jhumkas which go best with Indian outfits. Keeping it simple yet elegant, the diva adorned her neckline with a dainty pendant and sleek bracelet, adding a subtle sparkle to her look.

The 23-year-old actress opted for a natural look featuring pink lips which complemented the peach tone of her outfit. A hint of blush on the cheeks enhanced Khushi's natural glow, adding a fresh appearance to her overall look. For her hairstyle, Khushi opted for a half-tied look, keeping her hair off her face while maintaining a relaxed vibe.

Whether you're heading out for a casual outing or a special occasion, take cues from Khushi's ethnic style book to elevate your look with ease.