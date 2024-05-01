Khushi Kapoor’s white kurta set look has romance and vintage whimsy

The budding starlet Khushi Kapoor knows how to set trends and capture everyone's gaze wherever she goes. Her love of comfort is evident as Khushi is often papped in breezy ensembles while navigating the hustle and bustle of Mumbai's life.

She always looks well put together, setting a refreshing example for her peers and fans. Khushi has an affinity for classic ethnic styles. Her latest ensemble is a lesson in the effortless charm of light cotton kurtas, which are the perfect way to stay cool and look chic during the long days of Indian summer.

Khushi Kapoor’s cotton kurta look not only beats the heat but also exudes understated luxury

The latest kurta look of the Archies actress is from Mulmul. Khushi went for an elegant V-neck kurta set in crisp white. Perfect to combat the scorching heat of Mumbai, the set of loose-fitted cotton kurta and matching relaxed pants looked pretty as a fragrant summer pasture with mellow green and lavender floral embroidery and delicate lace details. The white cotton kurta set is currently priced at ₹ 9,900.

Khushi accessorized her kurta set with a dainty necklace, traditional Indian jumkas, and a white-gold diamond tennis bracelet from Cartier.

Blessed and blushed, Khushi Kapoor glows in sunkissed make-up

Khushi had her deep brown tresses in gorgeous layers of voluminous waves that fell on her face softly. With her natural skin peeking through, her low-key everyday glam had a good dose of healthy glow that can only come from drinking liters of water and using a great highlighter.

But her blushing cheeks took the spotlight, reminiscent of last year’s ‘tomato girl make-up,’ where a fully flushed cheek took the lead for summer beauty goals. Khushi’s dewy skin blushed cheeks, and muted red lips that glistened with balm were a cherry on top of an already charming ensemble.

Khushi Kapoor’s serene white kurta look is quintessential desi Cottagecore

Cottagecore is an aesthetic that captures a sense of joy, tranquillity, and affection for the simple life of nature. In Western fashion, this may be a floral midi with puffy sleeves that fit for a quaint English countryside summer.

Now, what is desi Cottagecore? It’s simply an Indian take on the original idea of celebrating the simplicity of bucolic life. Picture effortless ethnic styles in hues of pretty pastels, played up with sweet floral embroideries, made in flowy forms and fabrics that don't restrain the body and allow you to run free through fields of flowers.

Khushi’s elegant white cotton kurta is desi cottagecore at its best. Its romance and vintage whimsy inspire nostalgic memories of the slow life, even as the actress takes on the fast-paced life of a Bollywood promising newcomer.

A soothing palette perfect for the season of blue skies and blooms, Khushi Kapoor's cotton kurta set a summer classic. Versatile, timeless, and subtly elegant, the humble white cotton kurta is Gen Z-approved for daring the sweltering summer in style.

What do you think of Khushi’s crisp cotton kurta set? We love to hear from you; share your thoughts on @pinkvilla

