Khushi Kapoor's Dior checkered skirt set is pure monochrome win with her Lady D-Joy handbag

Top-class glamour to get hold of, Khushi Kapoor, everyone. Given the flawless nature of her style, last night at the Dior world, she looked truly fabulous. Breaking down looks and giving you notes is our job of the day. With all the help from her pictures on social media, we are giving you tips on how to style your upcoming party look. Sleeveless outfits and skirts are primed to be on radars this season and look at how this Fall fabulousness made our hearts in Spring.

Amongst the galore of gowns, this two-piece and vintage-print ensemble looked fly. Naturally, an overload of looks may get lost in our memories but this one continues to soak up our attention. Do you have a skirt sitting in your closet? Here's how to style the rest of your look or do you know that you want a new one? If you like your clothes to be elegant, follow this lesson.

Khushi Kapoor nails her look in all things Dior

The Archies actress was styled by Nikhil Mansata whose name we've repeatedly heard today. She donned a tweed sleeveless top which was teamed with a knee-length skirt. One of the best things about this skirt suit was how checkered and monochrome-ly ace it looked. Can never write off these timeless trends.

Khushi's skirt included an asymmetric hem and looked comfortable on her. We have a feeling this outfit will see a new-created fandom. It's nearly impossible to not stand in awe of a black rectangle-shaped handbag. Her Rs.390,035.46 small Lady D-Joy accessory had its signature Cannage stitching, Dior charms, double handles and removable strap. It was luxurious and regal in every sense of the word.

The 22-year-old rocked a pair of monotone black loafers which were balanced nattily with mini earrings and a tiered choker necklace which also gained the likes of more celebrities. The fashion expert definitely served in the beauty department. A ribbon added excellence to her ponytail hairdo and her beauty deck also featured double-winged eyeliner and red lipstick.

Can you rate her look on a scale of 1-10?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma in all things Dior, Virat Kohli in a suit looked fashionably and colourfully wow