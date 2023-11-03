Khushi Kapoor's fashionable black top and stunning denim skirt is PROPER STEAL; look decoded

Prepare to be wowed by the ultimate fashion spectacle as Khushi Kapoor takes center stage to promote her next film, The Archies. It was a fashion-forward spectacle like no other as these Gen-Z celebrities add their own distinctive and stylish spin to Bollywood fashion. Prepare to be inspired by the sleek and spectacular ensemble worn by Khushi Kapoor, which will undoubtedly leave you speechless.

Khushi Kapoor, the supreme fashionista, has been dishing out some very hot outfits recently. She first dazzled us with an immaculate white little dress, leaving us wanting more of her perfect style. She did not disappoint! Soon later, she made another stunning appearance, this time in a sleek black mini-dress that oozed absolute elegance. Khushi's latest outfit - a brilliant combo of black and denim in the form of a beautiful skirt - came just as we thought we couldn't take any more fashion awesomeness.

Khushi Kapoor’s chic black top with cool denim skirt

Khushi Kapoor made a daring fashion choice by wearing a gorgeous black box-style top. The boatneck neckline adds elegance to an already stunning outfit. This outfit was a fantastic combination of edginess and sophistication when paired with a denim skirt. The denim skirt had a distinct form that set it separate from the rest.

Khushi accessorized with a sleek black belt to provide an extra touch of glitter, lifting the whole look to a new height. It's worth mentioning that the skirt is from Dhruv Kapoor's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. This look was styled by Poornamrita Singh.

Hair, makeup, and accessories for this casually minimal look

Let's take a closer look at the accessories that complemented Khushi Kapoor's gorgeous outfit for the occasion. Khushi went for a sleek and simple look with plain black Ishkaara earrings. She added a touch of elegance to her hands with a single bracelet by Radhika Agrawal Studio, providing a modest yet fashionable flare.

What better way to complete her ensemble than with a pair of stunning knee-high boots? Khushi chose olive green leather boots from Saint G World to give her look a modern and aggressive edge. It's worth noting that these fantastic boots cost Rs. 15,500, demonstrating that Khushi understands how to spend on statement-making products.

Khushi Kapoor entrusted her immaculate appearance to Natasha Nischol's expert hands when it came to makeup. Khushi's makeup was modest yet dramatic, with a matte-finished base that highlighted her innate beauty. The star of the show was the winged eyeliner, which was masterfully done to accentuate Khushi's mesmerizing eyes.

A strong red lipstick was carefully selected to provide a touch of appeal to her lips. Khushi's hair was styled by Avan Contractor, who transformed her locks into a sleek and stylish middle-parted straight appearance. The result? Khushi's face was nicely framed by her flowing open straight hair, which complemented her overall stunning image.

We'd love to hear from you! Your feedback is valuable, so please share your opinions about Khushi's immaculate style. Do you adore Gen-Z fashion as much as we do? If you like Khushi Kapoor's new appearance, let us know in the comments section.

