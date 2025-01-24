Khushi Kapoor’s floral sharara saree for Loveyapa promotions can be standout addition to your ethnic style collection

Khushi Kapoor once again managed to raise the style bar while promoting her movie Loveyapa, standing right beside Junaid Khan. For the event, she chose a turquoise sharara saree that radiated elegance and charm. The balanced look with a high dose of contemporary trend and classic tradition can be a perfect pick for the wedding season. Let’s decode her look!

The turquoise saree had soft, delicate floral prints that gave it a soft, feminine touch. But what made this pick unique was the sharara-style flared pants with intricate silver borders on the hem. The pallu rested gently on her shoulders, and it was draped very neatly to complete the traditional appearance.

She combined the saree with a strapless golden blouse showcasing intricate mirror work, which added to her ensemble's glam quotient. The sparkling blouse and floral saree proved to be perfect in terms of bringing out the much-needed balance of boldness and elegance.

The Loveyapa actress went with classy makeup for the promotional event. The intense kohl in her eyes, blended with brown eyeshadow, gave them attention-grabbing drama. She opted for a dewy glam base, which added a radiant glow. She completed her make-up with nude lipstick and blushed and highlighted cheeks, making her look luminous. She finished her look with soft, open hair, which was the final touch.

Khushi Kapoor's turquoise sharp contrast sharara saree is the perfect festive wear, and it can be worn to pre-wedding celebrations like mehendi or even the sangeet, as this playful silhouette makes you stand out in a different way altogether. It makes one stand out effortlessly for a friend's or cousin's wedding.

This saree will surely add a perfect mix of traditional charm and modern style to an engagement party. Moreover, it can be styled as a relevant outfit for any cultural fest like Diwali or Eid, during which the delicate floral prints along with the mirror-work blouse will shine. As comfortable as it looks, it will definitely make a statement!

As a dazzling presence promoting Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor is emerging not merely as a star but as a rather stylish diva to watch. If you are prepping for the next wedding season, then you should take the cue from Khushi; this sharara saree is one to save!

