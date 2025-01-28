Khushi Kapoor’s look in Rs 1,45,000 blue waistcoat and trousers showcases serious fashion moves

Khushi Kapoor’s every public appearance proves that she doesn’t just follow fashion—she owns it. The Kapoor bloodline has clearly worked its magic, as she continues to make remarkable fashion statements with every outing. Currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Loveyapa, the actress stunned in a traditional waistcoat and trousers infused with a modern twist. It was a perfect blend of glamour and elegance. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Khushi Kapoor’s blue waistcoat was designed with sleeveless details, a covered back, and a front cut-out. The Rs 1,45,000 AKOK waistcoat featured intricate embroidery with red and golden beads, making it ideal for semi-formal occasions, social gatherings, and wedding celebrations.

The Archies actress paired her waistcoat with matching trousers. The versatile trousers, crafted in the same shade as the blouse, featured a neat waistband and a loose silhouette. The intricate golden embroidery with red beads mirrored the detailing on the waistcoat, creating a perfectly coordinated and polished look.

This ensemble beautifully combines timeless elegance with a modern twist, making it a must-have for fans of rich craftsmanship who appreciate versatile pieces.

While the outfit itself was a masterpiece, Khushi Kapoor elevated her look further with impeccable styling. She accessorized with round, slightly oversized earrings and a delicate neckpiece featuring a small pendant. A statement bracelet and rings adorned her arms, adding an effortless charm to her overall appearance.

The radiant base, nude eyeshadow, blush glow, and soft pink lipstick created a flawless finish. A touch of highlighter accentuated Khushi Kapoor’s cheekbones, offering perfect makeup inspiration for a soft girl aesthetic. Her hair was tied back neatly into a sleek bun, ensuring all focus remained on her outfit and accessories, with no strands left loose.

Khushi Kapoor’s fashion game shows no signs of slowing down. Each of her appearances is the ideal blend of grace, confidence, and statement styles. Her latest look featuring a waistcoat and trousers highlights rich craftsmanship, proving that an outfit can be versatile for various occasions. Her styling cues are definitely worth bookmarking.

What do you think of Khushi Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

