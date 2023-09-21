Khushi Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra mijwan lehenga with off-shoulder cut-out blouse is made for modern brides

In the glittering world of Bollywood, fashion statements are made and remade with each red-carpet appearance, and the industry's young Gen-Z actress, Khushi Kapoor, is no stranger to this trend. The young actress, known for her grace and style, recently graced the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi party, stealing the spotlight in a magnificent ivory lehenga designed by none other than the celebrated fashion guru, Manish Malhotra. The Archies actress’ recent ensemble not only showcased her innate beauty but also paid homage to the rich tradition of Indian craftsmanship.

Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at this masterpiece? Let’s dive right in to see how the gorgeous diva left us all gasping for more.

Khushi Kapoor looked beyond beautiful in an all-ivory ensemble

The gorgeous The Archies actress made the wise decision to wear the gorgeous Merriments in Mijwan by none other than Bollywood’s favorite designer, Manish Malhotra, which was an exquisite ivory lehenga that is heavily embellished with pearl highlights, crystals, and threadwork embroidery. This fabulous and heavy floor-length lehenga skirt featured a wide silver border. To complete this two-piece look, the talented diva wore a matching ivory tonal embroidery-laden blouse with a criss-cross design, a backless look with tie-ups at the back, and of course, it's deep, plunging off-shoulder neckline. She also wore matching sandals to complete her entire look.

This ivory piece laden with flowery thread work worn by the actress and model is worth Rs. 4,85,000 and its blouse also had a super alluring cut-out design at the waist that helped the diva flaunt her curves. Janhvi Kapoor’s pretty sister further chose to accessorize her glorious ivory outfit with a timeless layered diamond choker-like traditional necklace with matching statement diamond stud earrings, a matching bracelet, and of course, a beyond-gorgeous diamond ring. Doesn’t she just look beautiful? The young Kapoor sister also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a centre-parted look with which, they beautifully and magically cascaded down her right shoulder.

On the other hand, The Archies actress’ pretty nails with a pink manicure and her oh-so-glam makeup look, with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and the perfect pink lipstick undoubtedly elevated her entire outfit. Kapoor’s recent appearance was a testament to her innate style and elegance. The blend of traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist made her outfit stand out in the crowd. With exquisite jewelry, impeccable makeup, and a captivating presence, the diva proved once again that she is a rising star in both the world of Bollywood and fashion.

So, what did you think of the talented actress and model’s all-ivory elegant ensemble? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

