Khushi Kapoor's navy blue mini dress with sweetheart neckline is perfect for girls' champagne night

Thank You For Coming's release is almost around the corner, and excitement is at an all-time high. To add to the excitement, the film's producers hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood's elite. Khushi Kapoor, a young and brilliant Gen Z actress, was among the notable names on the red carpet. In terms of fashion, our Bollywood divas demonstrate that mini-dresses are always in style. So, let's take a closer look at Khushi Kapoor's gorgeous mini-dress from the occasion and decipher it. Khushi flawlessly nailed the tiny dress trend with her immaculate sense of style, demonstrating once again that she is a real fashion legend in the making.

Khushi Kapoor’s navy blue attire

The Gen Z actress looked stunning in a dreamy blue short dress. This dress embodies party elegance and can easily shift into any season. It's made of stretch cotton and hugs the contours in all the right places. The delicate sweetheart neckline, which is framed by gathered bust details and beautiful cap sleeves, provides a feminine touch. The corset-inspired bodice with a button-front softly cinches the waist and creates an hourglass appearance. The voluminous little skirt is the star of the show, adding a fun and flirtatious touch to the ensemble.

Look no further than House of CB to get your hands on Khushi Kapoor's exquisite French Navy Gathered Mini Dress. This fashionable item costs 159 euros, which is approximately Rs. 13,881. A bargain for such a stylish garment! Khushi accessorized her outfit with a basic yet stylish hairdo, having smooth straight hair that matched her entire appearance. She kept her makeup simple, opting for glossy pink lipstick to lend a burst of color to her face. Khushi Kapoor easily demonstrated that when it comes to developing a trendy and beautiful image, sometimes less is actually more. So, if you want to mirror her easy elegance, this dress is a must-consider!

More about the look…

Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister put the final touches on her outfit with ease. Small golden hoops adorned her ears, adding a touch of beauty and refinement. She had a lovely silver chain around her neck, which provided a modest glitter to her look. And don't forget about her purse, which she chose from the renowned brand Bottega Veneta, demonstrating her exquisite taste in luxury accessories. Khushi finished off her ensemble with ankle strap shoes with slender heels, which added an extra oomph to her entire image. It's easy to say that Khushi Kapoor understands how to accessorize like a genuine fashionista, and her exquisite style has us in awe.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash exudes monochromatic vibes with one shoulder crop top and high-low skirt