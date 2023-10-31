Khushi Kapoor’s pink Rs. 2,23,106 off-shoulder corded lace bodycon midi dress from Marchesa is a must-have

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where stars shine brighter than the constellations, a new sensation has graced the big silver screen - Khushi Kapoor. This young Gen-Z diva is making waves not only for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable sense of style. Recently, The Archies actress turned heads and set fashion aficionados abuzz with her choice of attire, a magnificent pink off-shoulder midi dress from the renowned fashion house, Marchesa.

Let’s delve into this elegant outfit, dissecting its intricate details and the way she paired it with delicate accessories.

Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a delicate pink midi-dress

The younger Kapoor sister’s appearance in the pink off-shoulder corded lace midi dress was nothing short of a fashion revelation. The dress, an embodiment of grace and sophistication, featured a straight neckline adorned with exquisite 3D flowers. The blush pink organza fabric of the dress clung to her like a second skin, accentuating every curve and contour, making her appear ethereal. The bodycon silhouette gave her an alluring charm, leaving onlookers captivated. The allure of this dress was further enhanced by its asymmetrical edges, which added a dash of avant-garde to the otherwise timeless elegance. The plunging neckline lent a sultry edge to the ensemble, displaying the diva’s confidence and panache.

Furthermore, the talented actress’ choice of strappy and stylish heels harmonized perfectly with the dress, making her look like a modern-day fairy-tale princess. It’s safe to say that Kapoor’s fashion choices extend beyond the attire, as she expertly paired her dress with delicate and minimalistic pearl earrings, which added an element of sophistication to the overall look. Matching statement rings and a dazzling diamond bracelet sprinkled a touch of glamour and bling to her otherwise delicate and feminine ensemble.

The talented diva’s flowing, open hair was meticulously styled with a sleek front and soft waves cascading down her shoulders which only accentuated her charm. Her makeup was a work of art - well-defined eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle pinkish eyeshadow, light eyeliner, flushed cheeks with a hint of highlighter, and the perfect pink lipstick that completed her look, elevating her ensemble to another level. We’re undoubtedly and undeniably smitten with her style, aren’t you?

Khushi Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood is not just about her acting; it’s also about her journey through the world of fashion, and we’re here for every moment of it, aren’t we? Are you a fan of her outfit? Go ahead and share your thoughts with us.

