Khushi Kapoor's Prada hobo bag, white bodycon dress brings glam and shine like a charm; Yay or Nay?

Dresses can be absolutely revived in the monsoon. These are no longer the residents of your summer wardrobes. Ever-ready to draw one's eyes in, dresses are those that introduce you to uncountable delightful days and sometimes make you forget that you have these on. It can be so lightweight, comfortable, and classy, the fabric can be what defines home to you even when a flashy colour isn't picked out. You know it's the truth, we know it too. Khushi Kapoor's white dress is something we'd love to party up with minimal effort, just look at it. The dress does it all.

Sometimes we give white dresses its dose of uncalled rebuked comments. Worried more about coffee stains and less about the impact of glamour it could come with. Let's look at the good side, shall we? Well-fitted, class apart, sexy, and everything your next party look needs. For those who don't do white dresses, here's how to re-consider with much credence.

The Archies actress dolled up as she headed to her friend Akshat Rajan’s, a storytelling and self-discovery coach, birthday bash. The white-themed party had celebrities and friends who showed major love for the hue as their outfits were proof. Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday too were spotted in fabulous plunging and feathered dresses.