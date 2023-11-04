Khushi Kapoor’s sheer and glitzy off-shoulder dress with a front slit is the PERFECT party season inspiration

Khushi Kapoor, a shining star of the Gen-Z brigade in Bollywood, is undeniably a trendsetter. ‘The Archies’ actress is known for her incomparable sense of style, and fabulous fashion choices. Recently, the amazing diva graced the spotlight with her sultry and enchanting appearance in a black dress that left us utterly captivated. We’re literally still gushing!

Why don’t we delve into the details of the talented and beautiful actress, Khushi Kapoor's extraordinary fashion choices? Let’s just dive right in.

Khushi Kapoor looked beyond alluring in a sparkly black dress

Khushi was recently seen wearing a diamanté fishnet off-shoulder midi-dress from Self-Portrait, approximately worth Rs. 41,164, which is made up entirely of a scene-stealing diamanté encrusted fishnet fabric. This midi dress is glamour personified. One of the most remarkable features of this dress is its foolproof off-shoulder neckline. It not only beautifully flattered her neck and shoulders but also accentuated her overall elegance. The dress’s unique gathered detailing throughout the piece ensured a perfect fit, while a sultry front slit in the split skirt added to its allure and charm. The sheer dress’s fitted and figure-hugging silhouette allowed Khushi Kapoor to flaunt her toned frame, showcasing her curves with grace and sophistication. It’s safe to say that we are obsessed with her classy choice.

The off-shoulder neckline seamlessly complemented her sleek diamond neckpiece. However, what truly stole the show were the intricate embellishments adorning the dress. These minute yet appealing details made Khushi shine bright like a diamond, capturing the essence of luxury and style. Kapoor’s fashion choices were not limited to her attire. Her beauty regimen has always been a source of inspiration. From her retro hairdos to her on-trend makeup, Khushi has consistently set the bar high for beauty enthusiasts. For this particular appearance, she opted for a minimal yet glamorous base, impeccably shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eyeshadow, strategically placed highlighter, rosy cheeks, and perfectly glossy lightly tinted nude-colored lips.

Last but not least, the subtly done smokey eyes added the perfect finishing touch. Her soft curled tresses exuded a redefined retro vibe, reaffirming that her beauty game is nothing short of extraordinary. The diva’s recent fashion statement with the diamanté fishnet off-shoulder midi-dress is a testament to her impeccable style and innate grace. Her choices in both attire and beauty continue to set new standards in the world of fashion, making her a true trendsetter for the Gen-Z generation and beyond. It’s safe to say that Khushi Kapoor’s fashion journey is one to watch, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next, can you?

So, what did you think of Khushi’s ensemble? Would you like to recreate it for your next party evening? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

