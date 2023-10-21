Khushi Kapoor's strapless white mini dress with black Jimmy Choo heels is perfect prom night mood

Gen-Z is making waves in Bollywood's fashion scene, and one young diva is leading the charge. She effortlessly donned a stunning white outfit, exuding grace and allure. Her fresh fashion sense is perfectly complemented by this attire, solidifying her status as a true style icon. This recent appearance by Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor, in a breathtaking white ensemble has left everyone speechless. Let's delve into the details of Khushi Kapoor's captivating outfit that has us all in awe. It's clear that Gen-Z celebrities are poised to revolutionize the fashion world and leave an indelible mark on the fashion radar.

Khushi Kapoor in an ethereal white dress

Khushi Kapoor has truly elevated her style game when it comes to wearing whites. The stunning diva was recently seen in a mesmerizing strapless gown that left everyone in awe. The gown featured a unique collar-like stiff flap on the chest area, adding a touch of flair to her look. What made this outfit even more enchanting is the addition of charming white buttons as ornamental details, giving it a whimsical twist. To complete the look, the knee-length cut added a ball gown-like fullness, transforming Khushi into a bona fide fashion princess.

Khushi Kapoor’s hair, makeup and accessories

A true Gen Z fashion icon, Khushi Kapoor certainly knows how to master the art of accessorizing. To complement her stunning outfit, she chose a pair of eye-catching golden glossy earrings from I Blame Beads, priced at Rs. 1,299. These earrings added a touch of glamour and sparkle to her overall look. Khushi's choice of footwear was equally impressive, as she confidently posed in a pair of elegant black Jimmy Choo pumps. These not only provided some added height but also exuded a sense of class and charm. This exquisite ensemble was expertly styled by Poornamrita Singh.

Khushi Kapoor's impeccable sense of style extended to her hair and makeup choices. The skilled hairdresser, Avan Contractor, artfully styled her hair into beautiful bouncy loose waves with a center part, a style that elegantly framed her attractive face. Khushi's makeup features a natural base, accentuating her youthful beauty. With winged eyeliner drawing attention to her eyes and glossy pink lipstick adding a touch of youthful vibrancy, Natasha Nischol's makeup artistry worked wonders.

