Khushi Kapoor’s stunning red corset saree by Manish Malhotra can truly be your ultimate choice this Valentine's Day

Khushi Kapoor is here to ignite your fashion mood board! The budding starlet stepped out for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Loveyapa alongside co-star Junaid Khan, and let's just say, she didn't merely attend the event; she owned it. Ditching the conventional, Khushi opted for a red-hot corset saree that screamed bold, beautiful, and utterly breathtaking. Let's break down her outfit.

She draped herself in a bespoke red saree by the maestro himself, Manish Malhotra, which was enough to sweep everyone off their feet. Her look was a perfect nod to the film's romantic theme owing to its bright red hue and intricate heart details.

The pre-draped saree was a work of art with modern craftsmanship. Neatly pleated to perfection, it accentuated Khushi’s frame while giving an elegant vibe. But the real showstopper? The trendy strapless corset she paired with it. The corset had a lace tie-up back and was cinched beautifully, giving her look a contemporary edge

Khushi Kapoor really took it to the next level with her style as she let the pallu come out of her corset and gave off the effect of a one-shoulder style. Besides that, she draped the other half of the pallu around her arm—adding much drama to the overall attire.

The highlight of the show? The 3D heart patterns! With that, she connected the complete ensemble to the Loveyapa theme without going overboard.

Khushi went minimalistic yet impactful with her accessories for the occasion. A simple yet very beautiful pendant, a few delicate gold bangles, rings, and teardrop diamond earrings added some dazzle to the outfit. Most important was the heart-shaped bag in the identical red shade as her saree—what a perfect way to round things off!

Khushi’s dewy base made her skin look like a million bucks, while the soft fuzzy brown shadow managed to lend her eyes a little natural depth. Further defined was her gaze with eyeliner and mascara-heavy lashes, and the eyes did all the talking.

A bit of highlighter brightened her glow even more, and a touch of blush contrasted the cheeks very well. Brown glossy lips completed the whole makeup without looking over-the-top.

Going by the trailer launch of Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor is prepared to break the big screen and prove herself in the fashion world. Without a doubt, this corset saree proves her unafraid experimentation with fashion, and truly we are all in it.

