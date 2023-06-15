Khushi Kapoor's Summer outfit is super swanky with her over Rs 4 lakh Louis Vuitton sling bag and sneakers

Olá from Brazil. That's Khushi Kapoor letting you in on her first look along with her fellow The Archies team. Who isn't in Brazil currently? Us. Just physically though because mentally we're impatiently scrolling through Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt's photo feeds for some fresh picture drops. With reference to Khushi's look, it was another instance of her glued nature to fashion with a cool crop top and cargo pants. If her looks have taught us anything thus far, it's to never say never to luxurious items.

You don't need to choose between style, comfort, and statement when it comes to Louis Vuitton. Living the best of airtime, Kapoor's handbag and sneakers looked ritzy. Do you feel the need to cling to these? Act on this inspiration as the weather is changing things up and swapping Summer with Monsoon. Accessories shown in the frame can be rocked throughout the year. Literally! The quality is class apart but we are skeptical of how the cropped number can be allowed in the rainy season. The lighter the color and shorter the hem, the more we will be rushing in on recreating and wearing this look outside.

Khushi Kapoor nails her Summer fashion look in style

The actress was styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio who combined a plain white tee that had a crew neck, long sleeves, tight fit, and a short hem with beige high-rise cargo trousers. High-waist pants are popularly picked to put together to add a flattering factor to your style and put together retro-inspired looks. To give you a tip or two, you can pair your high-waist bottoms with tucked-in blouses, cropped cardigans, bralettes, or shirts. This allows for both formal and informal occasions.

The 22-year-old's trousers were designed uniquely with too many buttons at the front; they followed an asymmetric construction. The pockets on the side were massive, to say the least. Good for ones who dig space just so you can have all your belongings secured inside.

Join Khushi's swanky turf with a mini-sized bag and Run Away sneakers from the French luxury fashion house. Side note: Its website has a complete list of its extraordinary offerings, you can get this brown Petite Malle bag and save yourself from over-buying. It comes at the cost of Rs 4,68,452.22 approximately and you can team it with a casual outfit, party dress, holiday dress, and just about any attire.

The trunk-inspired bag had an introduction hooked to it that read a monogram reverse coated canvas, trim, malletage print, gold-tone lock, and a magnetic closure. She wore it along with a thin strap making it a sling bag. She also rounded off her look with rings, hoop earrings, and a dainty chain. Someone is a highlighter fan, so pretty K! She left her hair down and applied sufficient makeup.

