Khushi Kapoor's worth Rs 2,29,000 ice burst metallic lehenga saree makes for a perfect cocktail-ready look

Khushi Kapoor could well be deemed as a modern yet timeless representation of grace and elegance in a world when fashion is continuously changing. Khushi charms fans with every step she takes. She so easily went on to capture the essence of this traditional Indian attire, we believe that Khushi and the saree seem to have a love affair that has no boundaries, and her latest look is proof. The saree's multicolored design, exquisite pattern, and airy drape serve as a perfect backdrop for Khushi's fine beauty.

Khushi transforms into a picture of ethereal charm with every saree she drapes, turning heads. Let’s delve more into Khushi's saree appearance where grandeur and tradition intertwined.

Khushi Kapoor enthralled in a Ritika Mirchandani saree

The mesmerizing masterpiece was an ice blue and silver wave lehenga saree with an abstract blouse. The lush drape of this design harmoniously mixed net, georgette, and crepe materials. The saree was meticulously handcrafted and bore a symphony of embroidery methods. Intricate patterns featured across the fabric such as beads, threads, resham, sequins, and bugle beads flawlessly interconnect. This saree, which costs Rs 2,29,000 rupees, exudes luxury and grandeur.

Hair, makeup and accessories

Khushi opted for a signature open, free and center parting hairdo with the Ritika Mirchandani ethnic number She went on to add subtle yet eye-catching silver bracelets and a beautiful pendant chain to further accentuate her attire.

Khushi Kapoor shows that with every deft sheen and accent, comes in a precise balance between simplicity and refinement. She presented her own sense of style with ease. Khushi Kapoor's most recent cosmetic fad, the nude makeup look, captured the essence of contemporary beauty. She charmed with her fashionable style thanks to her soft colors and perfect complexion.

She owned the spotlight with confidence and little accessories. Everyone was enthralled by the look's evident simplicity and grace. Khushi demonstrated that sometimes less really is more because her modest accessories highlighted her innate beauty. Khushi Kapoor has captured our hearts with her alluring saree ensemble, demonstrating her potential as a future style star.

