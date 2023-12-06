Khushi SLAYS in mom Sridevi’s 10-year-old gold gown with the same panache and flair

Khushi Kapoor, a style icon in the making, is renowned for her impeccable sense of style and fashion choices, which have legitimately made her popular beyond comparison, even before her debut. Living up to her reputation, the breathtakingly beautiful diva stunned everyone when she walked the red carpet in an extravagant golden gown for The Archies screening. After all, her outfit's style, shimmer, and graceful form were indeed a great triple, do you think?

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a close look at Khushi Kapoor’s ensemble to see how she was able to further cement her style icon image with her elegance, self-assurance, and, of course, her show-stopping outfit. Please continue reading to discover the subtler details of her jaw-dropping ensemble. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Khushi Kapoor looked undeniably gorgeous in a glistening gold gown

In a gorgeous strapless gown with sparkling embellishments that shimmered elegantly across the fabric, the talented The Archies actress turned heads. The divine diva’s beautiful silhouette was flawlessly complemented by the ethereal beauty of the floor-skimming and body/hugging off-shoulder gold tube dress-like gown that visibly accentuated her curves. It also had a beautiful train that trailed behind her as she walked. Meanwhile, the gown’s plunging neckline added a layer of sultryness to her ensemble. But the fact that made this gown extra special was that the diva actually borrowed this embellished, stunning Kaufman Franco gown from her late mother's closet, the iconic Sridevi Kapoor's. Isn’t that seriously shocking?

We can safely say that we are completely enamored with the diva's ensemble. She not only showed off her impeccable taste with this choice, but she also paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother's life by continuing her legacy in the entertainment industry. This charming and daring fashion statement is such a powerful statement about the importance of sustainability, the timeless power of style, the beautiful role that fashion can play in our lives, and, of course, the beautiful and emotional connection between a mother and her daughter.

Khushi Kapoor carried her mother’s gown with the same grace

The Gen-Z actress’ divine choice of accessories was nothing short of glitzy, as she chose to pair her gorgeous gown with a shiny silver choker necklace that was thoroughly encrusted with dazzling crystals, which undoubtedly elevated her look beyond comparison. But that’s not all; the gorgeous diva also added sophisticated and shiny solitaire earrings to her ears, taking her ensemble to a whole new level of class. The stunning diva's accessories highlighted her innate ability to blend elegance and luxury with the extravagance of her gown, which was styled by the stunning Humaira Lakdawala and the sophisticated Priyanka Kapadia Badani. We’re totally in love with her choices!

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kapoor's hair and makeup game, which was on fleek. The diva’s classy makeup look, with the perfect contouring, a dewy finish, the classiest highlighter, perfectly formed brows, and a dark and glossy eyeshadow that had a cocoa hue, and her lips were painted a bold red color to complete her divine appearance. The fabulous look served us an air of polish and power. Tanvi Chemburkar, the beauty maven, deserves a lot of praise for subtly highlighting Kapoor’s inherent beauty with her talent. On the other hand, the actress’ hairstylist, Aanchal A. Morwani, also added a dash of contemporary elegance to the diva’s classy and elegant attire by styling her hair up into a sleek bun with a center parting and a combed back, slick appearance. The divine actress undeniably made a splash and nailed the look, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of her fabulous and shimmery ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this to your next big event? Please go ahead and comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

