Kiara Advani aces casual airport look in a pink Balenciaga hoodie; Can you guess how much it costs?

Kiara Advani is a fashionista in the true sense, and we absolutely love her fashion picks! Whether it’s her casual airport looks or glamorous red-carpet fashion- Kiara Advani’s looks and outfits never fail to impress us. Just yesterday, she arrived at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, along with her hubby Sidharth Malhotra. She dazzled in a gorgeous lehenga from Manish Malhotra, paired with an infinity blouse. Meanwhile, this afternoon, she opted for a completely opposite look, and went casual with her outfit as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport today.

Kiara Advani looks effortlessly cool in a pink Balenciaga hoodie

Kiara Advani was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday afternoon. She looked oh-so-chic in a pink large-fit Balenciaga hoodie, paired with white cargo pants, and maroon glossy boots. The pink hoodie is just the right blend of comfortable and stylish and has a kangaroo pocket in the front. The hoodie has gathered detailing at the cuffs and the waistline, and it features black-coloured hand-drawn BB icon artwork and the logo printed at the front and back. The Balenciaga hoodie costs 1,195 US dollars, which when converted, is roughly Rs. 98, 200!

As Kiara made her way to the gate of the airport, the paparazzi praised her and Sidharth Malhotra’s look from last night at the NMACC grand opening. “Kal bahut pyaare lag rahe the bhai ke saath,” said a photographer. Kiara blushed and replied, “Thank you so much." Check out the video below!

Kiara Advani kept her casual airport look simple, and kept her long hair open. She was seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses. We loved the oversized hoodie look on Kiara Advani, and think it makes for a stunning airport look! What did you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!

