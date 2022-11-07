Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor: 5 times B-town divas inspired us to invest in a choker necklace

With the upcoming wedding season, we are all looking for inspiration everywhere. While you might already have outfit ideas in mind, your accessories can definitely glam you up. And when it comes to inspiration who better to turn to than your favorite Bollywood divas? This season your favorite celebrities have elaborately shown their lover for choker necklaces and we are here to prove it. So, what are you waiting for? Gear up for the best choker necklace inspiration for the wedding season ahead.

Kiara Advani

Not too long ago, actress Kiara Advani was in the headlines for her regal blue velvet lehenga by designer Sureena Chowdhry. The actress's blue lehenga had a deep v-neckline which was strategically accentuated with traditional gold and pearl-based choker necklace that gave her a sophisticated and regal look. Take cues from the actress's look and style your lehenga with a statement choker necklace.

Ananya Panday

The Liger actress was recently spotted in a sartorial sheer saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The saree had intricate yet heavy embroidery when paired with a strappy embellished blouse it simply looked stunning. However, the hero of the look had to be the classy pearl choker necklace by Diamantina Fine Jewels that complemented the strappy bustier neckline. Take cues from the actress and style your next cocktail saree with a pearl choker.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor was recently spotted in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga that featured an off-shoulder blouse along with a vibrant green lehenga skirt. The actress paired her off-shoulder blouse with a gold choker with blue beads by Maya Sanghavi Jewels. Take cues from the actress and pair your off-shoulder neckline with a contrasting choker necklace and matching earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan proved you can never go for wrong with a sparkly lehenga with her Manish Malhotra lehenga pick that features all-over gota-patti work. The stunner decided to pair her plunging neckline with a statement ruby, pearl, and diamond choker by Manish Malhotra Jewellery. Take lessons from Sara and paint your all-gold outfit with a pop of color through your accessories.

Malaika Arora