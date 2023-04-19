Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone prefer Gucci for glam; Here are proofs of their love for Diana tote bags

Love for handbags strikes again and this time we have entered the humble Gucci heaven. Envy mode activated, courtesy of Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone. We've unwrapped joy in this edit for you with grab and go bags of the same kind but coloured in classic and classy hues. We mean it when we say we're impatient to wait for a Thursday to pull these celebrity looks out and put them up under the series of throwbacks.

Gucci awesomeness, where are you at? Here you are, well-seated but definitely not sealed and seen as a story of the past. Back to the base of when and where we found these in best style cases. Let's dive in because no good swag should be left unlearned. Want to keep things light and bright? The bag in our hearts right now is the 'Gucci Diana medium tote bag'. As fashion history has it, people's princess, Diana's love for the old version of this bag was established widely in the '90s. It was she who gave it ample spotlight and made this bag a worldwide-famous one.

Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone’s tote bags that tell tales of royalty

Kiara Advani

Fast forward to 2023, colours and a few sizes have entered the spectrum. This is to declare, it doesn't get old, only becomes newer and in turn gets constantly accepted. We're serious about how suddenly this expensive and stylish bag is everywhere in Hollywood and Bollywood as well. Kiara's obvious adoration for leather-made medium tote bag came to be known when she rocked it the second time (Back by popular demand or a self-given-soft-spot?), the diva was dressed in a white The Loom kurta suit in 2022, accessorised with juttis and two-tiered earrings. She clearly knows how to push the pretty pastel blue forward with most of her desi outfits. The first she had her Rs. 3,27,050.73 accessory showcased with neon orange bands to keep the bag's handles intact was when she wore it with her salmon pink kurta set in 2021 styled with flower embroidered loafers. We've seen two of the simple looks as styled by the JugJugg Jeeyo actress and how bags have been sheer-style enhancers.

Deepika Padukone

Our next plan of winning your vote is with Deepika's travel look. One more story from 2021 but a little later compared to Kiara's first look. The Pathaan actress who often amazes us with her airport looks, was photographed in October in a cool outfit. She carried a handbag whose brand wouldn't be at the tip of your tongue (if you know what we mean). Gucci glowed here and the Rs. 3,94,360.08 handbag featured neon green functional bands, bamboo handles, Double G gold-toned hardware and a dash of suede finish.

Whose look do you love? Let us know in the comments below.

