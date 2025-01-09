Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor fashion face-off: Who styled the Tarun Tahiliani corset outfit better?
Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor have showcased their unique styles in stunning corset outfits; check out who wore it better.
Bollywood has always been famous for its fashion face-offs, and this time, grabbing attention are our two favorite leading ladies, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. Both were spotted in strikingly similar corset dresses, making us wonder: Who wore it better? Let’s check out the face-off now.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani has raised the fashion bar with a stunning pre-draped saree by Tarun Tahiliani in pastel pink. The structured corset and mermaid silhouette of the drape beautifully accentuated Kiara's curves, exuding pure glamour. The off-shoulder bodice, delicate pearl embellishments, and pale pink pallu added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.
She accessorized the look with diamond earrings and a choker, while her side-parted curls and dewy makeup gave off a nostalgic 90s Bollywood vibe. This elegant drape, priced at Rs 349,900, showcases sheer elegance and further cements Kiara’s reputation as a true style icon in Bollywood.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a stunning outfit from Tarun Tahiliani's unannounced Bridal Couture 2024 collection. The gown, richly adorned with hand embroidery, sequins, pearls, and crystals, featured a corset-draping structured skirt and a magnificent cape. It perfectly balanced royal elegance with modern-day sophistication, truly fit for a queen.
With soft smokey eyes, nude lips, and flawless makeup, the ethereal look took on a darker, bolder vibe. Little diamond earrings dangled delicately, while her gorgeous waves and perfect accessories completed the ensemble. Janhvi once again proved she is a true Bollywood fashionista.
Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor have turned up the heat in a scintillating fashion face-off, each showcasing their unique style. Janhvi stunned in a couture gown inspired by Indian traditional craftsmanship with a bold and glamorous twist, while Kiara opted for an elegant yet modern pastel pink saree by Tarun Tahiliani.
Kiara’s look exuded grace and understated charm, while Janhvi’s dramatic, eye-catching gown made a powerful statement. This face-off wasn’t about who looked better but about celebrating their individual styles. Both actresses continue to set trends in Bollywood fashion with their standout choices. We can’t decide who wore the corset outfit better—what do you think? Let us know!
