Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Manish Malhotra outfits signed off their looks on monochrome notes

A reception recap. Yesterday marked the last leg of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's weeklong wedding-related celebrations. Bollywood's style set proved the month of love is upon us as they arrived to bless the newlyweds and wish the couple well. Before we distill who wore what, let us decode the looks of the couple that started the party, the woman and the man of the night. Their looks didn't verge on the traditional side which a few celebrities have opted for in the past as brides and grooms. They took a mighty turn from the run-of-the-mill pattern and here are looks that came packed with talking points.

The Manish Malhotra saga didn't shut out. The fashionable couple dazzled in all of the designer's creations showcasing the beauty of the old-world. Fascinatingly, most of 2022 was packed with looks that circled around the monochrome trend and is it emerging to make another round? Is this a buzzy confirmation? Kiara's mermaid gown has made us a sucker for classy. She oozed radiance dressed in a satin and velvet combined one-piece outfit which had a square neckline, long sleeves, and an exaggerated spread of a train.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look ravishing together

To overindulge in the luxurious and statement factor, the Govinda Naam Mera actress wore a bulky necklace from the designer's jewellery collection which was formed with colour-contrasting emeralds and diamonds. A sleek and low bun was her hairstyle for the night and not to mention, her black eyeliner looked bold.