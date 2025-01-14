Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra prove airport fashion can be cool and cozy all at once with their outfits

Bollywood sweetheart Kiara Advani and the ever-stylish Sidharth Malhotra never disappoint their fans when it comes to airport fashion. Whether these two are off on a luxurious vacation or it's just one of their quick trips, they always manage to put comfort and chic together so well. This time, they were spotted at the airport and Kiara brought into effect a style that screams winter travel: cozy, comfortable, and quietly chic! Take a look closer below.

This time, Kiara decided to go with a grey knitted top, which was all about understated class. The V-neckline and contrasting white borders made her top look striking. She pushed her sleeves up to get that perfectly laid-back, away-from-work look.

Kiara's top was complemented by fresh white flared-leg pants—because why would you want the usual? The pants were soft and loose, while the crisp white color added a touch of freshness to her overall outfit. So, if you've ever wondered how you can effortlessly blend comfort and style, better take cues from Kiara's airport look!

Kiara knows how to pick the correct accessories for any of her appearances. For this one, she sported an attractive orange Hermes tote that brought color pop into the same muted tones of the outfit—who said travel couldn't be paired with a little luxury? Kiara's brown-heeled boots were absolutely stylish and attractive.

She topped everything off with sleek tinted sunglasses that matched rather well with the winter vibe that Kiara went for! Keeping it classy, she wore a gold bracelet—the perfect complement that added a flair of subtlety but a chic touch to the rest.

Kiara Advani kept it refreshingly minimal in terms of her makeup. She went with a nude lipstick, lightly tinted cheeks, and thick, hairy eyebrows that define her face for an entirely natural and radiant look on her face! She wore soft, bouncy, carelessly chic curls for hair.

On the other hand, Sidharth accompanied her wife in a look that featured a black crewneck t-shirt and a black suede jacket. He complimented his jacket with brown pants and brown shoes. He completed his attire with black tinted sunglasses and pushed back hair. Without a doubt, he looked handsome as ever!

Kiara Advani and Sid once again proved that they are queen and king of balancing style and comfort. Especially the actress. Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, her winter airport look is a masterclass in looking chic without overthinking it.

