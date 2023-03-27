Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra show us how to join their cool Gucci gang in style

Cue the star-eyed emoticons. Down to going Gucci? Before we introduce you to the hows, let us give you a background of last night's story. Waking up to the cutest pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra felt so warm, married in February and stealing our hearts for years now, they were spotted outside Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. Spring styling always feels like a lighthearted activity and with this duo's looks, we want to reach new goals - get chicer. Crop tops and t-shirts have that effect. It got re-confirmed with their looks.

Co-ordination in style doesn't uniformly have to mean the same hue or same outfit. Next-level is a formula whipped up by the Shershaah actors, how? They chose a mini handbag and tee from the luxurious Italian brand, Gucci. March into spring looking comfortable and as stylish as Kiara Advani who donned a two-piece set from Mango and Sidharth in cargo pants and Gucci printed t-shirt.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are in love with Gucci

Look like a bundle of floral joy this season in this co-ordinated outfit curated from cotton and linen. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress opted for a crop top with a square neckline, structured boning, short puffy sleeves, smock detailing at the back and an asymmetric hem. Her pretty little thing corset top for Rs. 3321 was clubbed with Rs. 4311 flared culottes. To match the embroidered greens of her top, she chose a pair of neon single-strap and heel-less footwear, gold jewellery, and her new favourite Rs. 1,39,493.44 Jumbo GG mini tote bag which she recently styled with her travel outfit.

The Mission Majnu actor sported a printed white t-shirt which had Gucci and numbers put up on it in blue with stripes too on his sleeves. His crew-neck tee was styled with plain black cargo pants and high-top sneakers which had a shiny aesthetic.

Can you rate their looks on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Saaksha & Kinni jacket is the brightest fashion blessing we know; Check out its price