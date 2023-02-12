Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's post-wedding style is spot-on in Manish Malhotra to Dior creations

A sartorial celebration, post-wedding celebrity style edition. We have long studied Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's personal styles and just this week our books got heavier with remember-worthy looks. The couple is truly the living reminder that it is chic to punch up a look with colours. Take the Bollywood actress's bridal getup in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, it was pink and got a step eclectic with green jewellery. And then, began their airport hopping rounds from Jaisalmer to Delhi and Mumbai in casual to traditional ensembles, we saw style shifts that are perfect for all kinds of days.

So many good details and a ton of glow to embrace. All is definitely well here, Kiara and Sidharth. Here are three looks aced by the recently married couple from the week that will own a piece of your heart.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's post-wedding style diaries

The first fashion update is always a blast. Having caught an official look of them after getting hitched, the duo showed up in cool clothes. Comfort prevailed and so did opulence. The Govinda Naam Mera actress rocked a black long-sleeved top with velvet pants which were something to save for a cosy winter afternoon. She packed it up with a printed Christian Dior Toile Jouy shawl worth Rs. 65,826.72 and hot pink slip-ons. The Shershaah actor chose a casual tee, jeans, and leather jacket to combine his simple, stylish and season-right look.

Some red to romance with and ways to twin on. The duo dressed up in desi Manish Malhotra creations that are suitable for the wedding season. Kiara Advani opted for an Anarkali which included a high-low hem, plunging V neckline, and long sleeves. She wore it with matching pants and an organza dupatta. It was the gold embroidered border that dominated here with his beautiful and glistening aesthetic. She accessorised with a pair of kolhapuri heels and polki jewellery by Raniwala 1881, a Manish Malhotra design. The Bollywood boy and man of the moment was seen in a knee-length thread embroidered kurta, white trousers, statement printed Kashmiri shawl and brown mojaris.