Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's style behaviour reads casual; Her Christian Dior shawl costs over Rs. 60K

When you love it, you show it. Romance and smiles are in the air and it got heightened with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding celebrations which just got added up with their first appearance as wife and husband. It was a royal Jaisalmer marriage where the Bollywood couple exchanged vows in Manish Malhotra creations. They're off to the next leg of their journey, Delhi, they're coming for you. And to the impatient fashion darlings (adding our names to this troop), we can chit-chat about their latest look from the Rajasthan airport.

Casually walking into our hearts again like but as newlyweds. That's a new and happy feeling. The Shershaah actors rocked casual outfits and bundled up warmly with something to look forward to until the current weather ends and further on. We don't even want to think of a cheat sheet for Spring. Cue the shawl seen on the actress. Kiara chose a long-sleeved and close-neck top which was a pair to her black velvet flared pants which had drawstrings. The diva knows that her Rs. 65,826.72 shawl is stylish and what a needed select it is, don't you think? Full of printed motifs, her Christian Dior Toile Jouy shawl, iconic and symbolic of Maria Grazia Chiuri's collection is curated from wool, silk and cotton bore contrasting deep blue jacquard band and fringed edges.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in chic outfits

Her fan phase for the Italian fashion brand continued here. All those countless spottings of her tote bag are a love story on their own. Kiara's choodas, mangalsutra, sparkly ring, and tinted sunnies looked exquisite but our eyes couldn't resist the colour on her slip-ons, flashy good plus matchy. Wow!