Kiara Advani blends varied aesthetics in her airport look; Adds Rs. 4,20,000 statement Fendi bag

In a recent sighting at the Mumbai airport, Kiara Advani, the renowned actress from Satyaprem Ki Katha, graced the scene with an ensemble that effortlessly combined sophistication and comfort while effortlessly redefining airport fashion. But it wasn’t just her attire that spoke volumes. The talented Adal Badal actress’ decision to go au naturel, without makeup or excessive accessories, allowed her innate beauty and confidence to shine. Incomparably gorgeous would be an understatement.

So, why don’t we delve deeper into the Game Changer actress’ exceptional airport ensemble, a harmonious blend of different aesthetics that truly sets her apart? Let’s dive right in.

Kiara Advani looked classy in a super stylish airport look

The talented Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently spotted wearing a rather effortlessly stylish ensemble. She chose to wear a classic white top and layer it with a full-sleeved comfortable fit baby pink blazer with crisp lapels, multiple pockets, button embellished sleeves, and classy shoulder pads. The talented diva decided to pair this with wide-legged and baggy light blue denim jeans with a rather comfortable yet super stylish fitting. The talented Lust Stories actress chose to complete the outfit with comfortable sneakers. This ensemble looks effortlessly stylish, doesn’t it?

The incredible JugJugg Jeeyo actress also carried a Peekaboo ISeeU small brown interlace leather bag from Fendi, an exclusive bag made in Italy. It’s crafted with brown leather and its borders and front panel are embellished with a hand-crafted, tone-on-tone interlace. The iconic piece also features a soft nappa leather lining, two compartments separated by a stiff partition, an inner pocket with button and gold-finish metalware, and a convenient detachable shoulder strap. It comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 4,21,716. Isn’t that seriously extravagant?

Furthermore, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also chose to go for a bold no-makeup and no-accessory look thereby flaunting her natural beauty in the best way possible. On the other hand, the talented diva left her hair open and styled it into a sleek, straight look that framed her face perfectly while her dark tresses beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. Doesn’t she look incomparably gorgeous?

So, what did you think of the exceptional actress’ airport ensemble? Share your thoughts with us, right away!

