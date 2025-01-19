Kiara Advani brings monochrome magic to her casual outing in white-on-white outfit and no makeup look; it’s simple yet elegant

Game Changer actress Kiara Advani's fashion sense has always been elegant and minimalistic. Her knack for rocking simple outfits has an attractive charm and needs to be studied in detail. Recently, after returning to Mumbai, the actress was snapped slaying her white-on-white look and flaunting her natural glow. Let’s break down her entire look.

Kiara Advani’s Saturday outing was casual in her elegant white-on-white outfit. For the top, she wore a waist-length piece. It had collar details with full sleeves and a V-neckline. The light fabric of her top added a relaxable charm to her appearance. It’s perfect to style as casual wear and can be worn for shopping, hangouts, and more occasions.

Just like her top, her choice of bottoms was equally comfortable. Creating a perfect monochrome look, the actress styled her outfit with high-waist white pants.

The actress’s outfit was enough to speak about itself and surely didn’t need any accessories. But, if you’re planning to try this look, then you can style them with hoop earrings, a delicate neckpiece that will be easily highlighted through the V-neckline.

Also, the Shershaah actress’s no-makeup look has an irresistible charm. Thanks to her healthy diet, she kept her skin glowing from the inside. Preventing her hair from falling on the face, she decided to tie it back into a sleek bun, using a pink headband.

Advertisement

As a final addition to her outfit, the actress decided to complete her look with the brown flat footwear. They were the perfect neutral addition to her ensemble.

For a contrast look, you can style this similar outfit with accessories, and for makeup, you can keep it subtle with the soft base, and add a bit of blush glow and nude shade lipstick.

Coming back to Kiara Advani, the actress nailed her no-makeup look. As a style icon, she knows how to dress up as per the occasion and be it glamorous events or casual outings, the actress never fails to steal the spotlight.

What are your thoughts on this Kiara Advani white-on-white look? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor proves she’s a style chameleon with stunning floral dress and neutral ensemble