Kiara Advani channels glamour in House of Masaba’s thandai corset set worth Rs 50K, gearing up for promotion with Ram Charan

Kiara Advani, in her high-fashion moment, is a sight to behold. Gearing up for the release of her film Game Changer, she’s been busy with promotions alongside her co-star Ram Charan, looking all dolled up in a stunning outfit. She wore a white corset set that was equally bold and glamorous, enough to make our hearts flutter. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

During her upcoming film promotion, the actress was seen slaying her white look. She wore the Thandai corset set from the House of Masaba collection. Priced at Rs 50,000, it featured all the glamorous details that made it worth the price. Crafted delicately from heavy crepe, the outfit consisted of three pieces. The strapless corset top she wore was adorned with golden embellishments, and the fitted bodice hugged her body like a glove, showcasing her toned physique.

To pair her corset, Kiara Advani opted for a draped skirt featuring flowy details, perfectly balancing the fitted design of her top. The combination of the two was stunning, blending traditional elegance with modern allure. Completing the look, she styled a stole delicately around her arms, adding a feminine touch. This ensemble was perfect for making a statement on the red carpet or at glamorous events.

Her styling also deserves a special mention. Kiara’s accessories perfectly complemented her outfit. She amped up her appearance with golden, structured drop earrings that hung elegantly, popping against her beautifully styled hair. To add further glam, she wore a broad bracelet on her wrist, elevating the overall look.

Kiara's hair was left open, cascading below her shoulders, and styled with loose waves to highlight her features beautifully.

Her flawless makeup effortlessly screamed the "soft girl" vibe. She laid the foundation and concealer to create a smooth base, adding a blush glow on her cheeks. Her eyeshadow, defined brows, and nude lipstick completed the look, adding undeniable charm. The minimal and soft approach to her makeup was a smart choice, perfectly pulling the entire look together.

As a final touch to her appearance, Kiara added the perfect lift with classy, golden-strapped heels.

Believing in the right time and the right style, the actress never fails to leave us mesmerized. She always dresses according to the occasion, and each of her looks effortlessly takes our breath away. Kiara Advani in this white outfit was everything we needed to brighten our day. She has definitely got all our attention.

