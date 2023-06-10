Kiara Advani channels her inner fashionista in Rs. 42.5k fuchsia pink saree; PICS inside

When it comes to fashion, Kiara Advani has established herself as a true trendsetter in the entertainment industry. With her impeccable sense of style and grace, she never fails to make heads turn. Recently, the talented Kabir Singh actress dazzled fans and fashion enthusiasts alike when she was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress donned a breathtaking fuchsia pink saree and she stopped and greeted the paparazzi while posing for them before heading inside for the show’s taping. Do you want to take a closer look at her outfit? Well, let’s delve into the details and explore how Kiara channeled her inner fashionista with this striking ensemble.

Kiara Advani looked astonishing in a fuchsia-pink saree

Kiara Advani's fashion choices have always been on point, and the fuchsia pink saree is no exception. This organza silk saree from Devnaagri worth Rs. 42,500 suited her. The vibrant hue of the saree effortlessly complimented her radiant complexion, making her stand out on the fashion radar. The luxurious fabric of the saree draped elegantly around her figure, accentuating her curves and lending an air of sophistication. We’re simply obsessed with how beautiful she looks.

The fuchsia pink saree worn by the Lust Stories actress featured some fine thread and pittan work embroidery over the delicate silk organza base. The outfit was paired with an ivory cotton silk satin and organza blouse which was also adorned with thread embroidery all over it. She looks extremely gorgeous, doesn’t she?

To complete her fashionable ensemble, Kiara chose her accessories wisely. She opted for a statement silver ring and jhumkis adorned with sparkling stones, which added a touch of glamour to her whole outfit. They cascaded elegantly, drawing attention to her radiant smile. Kiara kept her makeup minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, and styled her hair in a nicely made ponytail, exuding effortless charm. She also wore matching sandals to round off the whole outfit.

Kiara Advani is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion, and it’s clear that her fashion choices will continue to inspire and captivate us in the days to come. So, what did you think about her outfit? Would you want to wear this? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

