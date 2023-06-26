Kiara Advani channels Katha in Arpita Mehta’s jacket ghagra set; Find out its price

Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Jaipur while promoting her upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha, wearing a gorgeous jacket-ghagra set in a toasted orange. Read on to find out its price.

Published on Jun 26, 2023
Bollywood celebrities are often trendsetters when it comes to fashion, effortlessly blending traditional and contemporary styles. Recently, Kiara Advani made heads turn as she channeled elegance and grace in a stunning jacket ghagra set designed by Arpita Mehta.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to release on June 29 and both talented actors are working hard to promote its release. As a part of the promotional tour, the actors recently visited the pink city of Jaipur, in Rajasthan and a few pictures from the event have gone viral. Let’s take a closer look at Kiara’s fusional outfit from the event.

Kiara Advani shines gloriously in a toasted orange jacket ghagra set

Kiara Advani was seen wearing an orange crepe silk hand-embroidered jacket ghagra set from Arpita Mehta’s label worth Rs. 1,85,000. This set consisted of a toasted orange net jacket with mirror hand embroidered paired with a floral printed crepe silk gharara and a ruched blouse with the same print. The ensemble beautifully encapsulates her essence as Katha, exuding style through intricate embroidery and embellishments. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress completed her outfit with transparent sandals along with which, she flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. She chose to wear minimalistic accessories so that the ensemble can take center stage. Doesn’t she look fabulous?

Arpita Mehta, a prominent Indian fashion designer, is renowned for her ability to infuse traditional Indian aesthetics with modern elements. Her designs effortlessly capture the essence of femininity and grace. Kiara Advani’s recent choice of an Arpita Mehta jacket ghagra set further exemplifies the designer’s talent and the actor’s impeccable sense of style. It’s hard not to fall for her beautiful smile, isn’t it?

So, what do you think about Kiara Advani’s outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

