Kiara Advani elevates her travel look with classic blazer and expensive Balmain's tote bag

Just a few days ago, we saw Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra at the airport on their way to Delhi to celebrate Diwali. While Kiara’s airport style was nothing short of beautiful, it was her distinct sense of style that distinguished her, yet again. Now, let's take a look at what she wore on her journey back to Mumbai. Keep an eye out for some elevated fashion ideas!

Kiara Advani’s show-stealing airport-style

The Satya Prem Ki Katha actress’ most recent airport outfit featured an exceptionally lovely beige V-neckline shirt. The bright orange jacket she wore on top, however, drew everyone's attention. We love the fact that she reintroduced the blazer trend to the airport fashion scene! With its button design, this notched lapel collar blazer brought a sense of refinement to her ensemble. Kiara wore it with wide-leg, flowy denim for an effortlessly elegant look.

Dive into details of Kiara’s choice of accessories

Let's discuss the Shershaah fame’s accessory game! She chose to make it simple and comfy this time, avoiding any form of ornamentation. Instead, she chose a fashionable and functional option– a Balmain tote bag. It provided a sophisticated touch to her entire outfit. But it was her white trainers that drew our attention the most. Kiara demonstrated how to wear a basic yet fashionable style while on the run. Those trainers were not only comfortable, but they also displayed her easy flair. So, take a hint from Kiara and remember that simplicity is the key to looking great and being ready to go out.

Safe to say, the Good Newzz star’s airport fashion game has been on fire for the past several months! She's been slaying both classic and modern styles, and the results have been nothing short of spectacular. Kiara knows how to make a statement wherever she goes, whether she's wearing a stunning saree or a trendy jumpsuit. So, why not take a hint from her and radiate boss babe elegance? Channel your inner Kiara and demonstrate to the world that you can pull off a powerful and elegant appearance even in unusual conditions. Embrace your individual style, try out different shapes, and don't be afraid to be bold and adventurous.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ ensemble is undeniably eye-catching, and we couldn't agree more that the coral orange jacket steals the show. It provides a brilliant splash of color to the ensemble and instantly enhances it. This daring fashion decision has our approval! What are your opinions? Do you like it as much as we do? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

