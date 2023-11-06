Kiara Advani exudes wedding vibes in stunning velvet mustard yellow lehenga with statement choker accessory

Kiara Advani, the lovely actress who never fails to dazzle on the red carpet, has been attracting attention recently, particularly when accompanied by her handsome husband Sidharth Malhotra. Let's put the light on the recent Diwali party held by renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, fashionistas. Many celebs attended this star-studded event, including the power couple Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra. They've seamlessly pulled off every outfit, whether it's for a formal occasion or a flashy party night.

Their style sense is impeccable, and they never fail to wow. While everyone brought their A-game to the fore, it was the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress in a gorgeous lehenga ensemble who stole the show. She slayed the outfit and left everyone speechless with her natural sense of style. Do you want to know her style secrets? You'll have to stay tuned to find out how she pulled together her evening look beautifully.

Kiara Advani’s mustard yellow lehenga set with a pretty pink dupatta

Let's discuss how Govinda Mera Naam fame slayed the night in a stunning mustard yellow lehenga ensemble! This suit was made of exquisite velvet fabric and emanated perfect elegance. The top of the lehenga had a deep square neckline, which gave the classic outfit a modern twist. The total outfit was nothing short of stunning, especially when paired with a similar mustard yellow lehenga.

The lehenga's structure was a work of art, with expertly placed panels in bright and dark yellow tones producing a magnificent visual impact. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress looked stunning in her ethereal ensemble. This magnificent costume not only had a rich velvet fabric, but it also had exquisite geometric zigzag patterns that brought a modern edge to the classic garb.

The lehenga was embellished with a large border that had diagonally linked panels of multicolored velvet fabric, providing a stunning visual contrast. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2-star teamed it with a stunning pink dupatta to complete the outfit. With its silver glittery embellishments dispersed all over, this dupatta stole the show, bringing a dash of glamor and shine to the whole look.

More about the look…

Let us now turn our attention to the Shershaah actress’ accessories, which flawlessly matched her breathtaking outfit. Kiara made a daring option for her outfit, opting for a hefty neck adornment in the shape of a choker. This striking item was embellished with mint green stones that were meticulously studded, lending it an aristocratic and regal appearance.

The necklace was also embellished with exquisite pearls, lending a touch of softness to the whole appearance. The Laxmii actress opted to keep her accessory game simple yet effective by wearing only a finger ring. She flawlessly mastered the ensemble with only one statement piece, demonstrating that sometimes less is truly more.

Advertisement

The Good Newwz actress’ makeup was focused on creating a perfect matte-finished base that gave her skin a smooth and polished appearance. Her neatly formed brows gave definition and wonderfully framed her face. The spotlight then turned to her eyes, which featured a smeared eyeliner and kohl look that added a hint of sultriness and drama to her stare.

The Kabir Singh fame finished the look with a muted-toned pink lipstick, which added a delicate flash of color to her lips. Moving on to her haircut, she chose loose waves, which gave her hair a relaxed and carefree look. Her hair, styled with a middle division, looked effortlessly stylish and suited her entire appearance flawlessly.

We'd love to know what you think! Did you appreciate Kiara Advani's stunning lehenga set look? Share your views on this gorgeous outfit in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shines in blazer like longline denim jacket and unveils the glamor of golden accessories